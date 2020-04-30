'Spider-Man 3' Would Not Have Charlie Cox As Daredevil, Reveals The Actor

Tom Holland will star as Peter Parker as Spider-Man in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3 film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). There were rumours that Charlie Cox will appear in the movie reprising his role as Matt Murdock /Daredevil from the Daredevil series. The actor has now debunked the rumours. Read to know more.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

No Charlie Cox in Spider-Man 3

In an interview with an online portal, Charlie Cox addressed the rumours about his potential appearance as Daredevil in the next Spider-Man film. He said that he didn't hear those rumours, but it is certainly not with his Daredevil. Cox stated that he is not involved in it and if the news is true, it is not with him. It is with another actor.

Talking about whether he would like to return as the character in the MCU, Charlie Cox said that he had a great time. He added that he is so grateful he got to play Daredevil as long as he did. Of course, he would love to keep going. Cox mentioned that he would love to be involved with it. But he loves the idea of Jessica Jones and Matt Maddock showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. He stated that it would be really, really cool.

Also Read | Did Michael Jackson Want To Buy Marvel To Play The Role Of Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with a shocking credit scene. It shows Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck /Mysterio revealing Spider-Man’s real identity as Peter Parker to the public. The scene also has J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. It was speculated that one of Marvel’s finest lawyer Matt Murdock would help Peter Parker maintain his secret identity. Although Charlie Cox has dismissed the rumours about his appearance in Spider-Man 3, Matt Murdock could be seen played by another actor. There is also a possibility that even Cox could return as the film is currently under development and no official statement has been made yet.

Also Read | ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Thor’ Shift Release Dates

Spider-Man 3 was announced after a short feud between Disney and Sony. In an interview, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige stated that the third movie would feature a Peter Parker story that has never been done before in film. Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' To Introduce Two Beloved X-Men Heroes Into MCU?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.