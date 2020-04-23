Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has been in limelight since the announcement. There are two solo Spider-Man films till now in the MCU and the third one is confirmed to take place. But the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to halt of several films including Spider-Man 3. Now, Holland reveals that he is not clear when it will take place. Read to know more.

Tom Holland unsure of Spider-Man 3 shoot

Tom Holland recently began production on Sony’s Uncharted, but it shut down due to the pandemic. In a live interview, Tom Holland talked about Uncharted and the upcoming Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Holland said that he is unclear whether they will shoot Uncharted first or Spider-Man. He stated that both movies are being made and they are both really strong and the scripts are fantastic. He added that “whatever happens, happens,” pointing that either of them can begin shooting after the outbreak is brought under control.

Tom Holland has appeared as Peter Parker /Spider-Man in films more than the previous actors, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He was first seen in a special appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016). Holland got his first solo movie in the MCU in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He was seen in the much-anticipated films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) concluded Marvel’s phase three.

The mid-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home shocked the audiences, as Quentin Beck /Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. In an interview, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige stated that the third movie would feature a Peter Parker story that has never been done before in film. Spider-Man 3 was announced after a short feud between Disney and Sony.

Sony Pictures have reportedly hired Far From Home writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers to work on the sequel. The third film is expected to occur in Atlanta, New York, Los Angele and Iceland. Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

