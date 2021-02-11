Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Says He Would Love To Play A 'short' James Bond

Will Spider-Man be stepping into the shoes of James Bond? Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel films, is throwing his name into the discussion around who should be the next Bond after actor Daniel Craig exits the popular role with No Time To Die. The 24-year-old actor said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast on February 4, that regardless of his height, he would not hesitate to replace Craig as the next 007 in the iconic James Bond spy films. Read along to know what he said about possibly portraying the next James Bond.

Tom Holland on playing a 'short' James Bond

In the podcast, he expressed his interest in playing the popular role saying, "I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So, you know, I'm just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit." Holland jokingly added saying he'd like to play "a really short James Bond". The role of James Bond has been played on the big screen by seven actors: Sean Connery, David Nivem, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, who is exiting the iconic role after the upcoming movie No Time to Die.

Aside from playing Bond, Holland stated that he also hopes to work with Dame Maggie Smith in the future. "I love her. She's so like English and just seems so sweet. I'd really love to work with Maggie Smith," he said of the Oscar-winning star. Holland also shared that he has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline. "I've got two roles coming up that I'm playing in the next few years that I'm really excited about, but I can't talk about them yet," he said without giving away any further details. As for the very anticipated third Spider-Man film, Tom Holland told that "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

Holland said about his Spider-Man 3, "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s-- who happens to be Spider-Man in it." He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Tom Holland's movies

Tom Holland is also set to star in the new crime film Cherry, in which he plays an Army medic who suffers from PTSD and starts robbing banks to pay for his opioid addiction. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed numerous Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame. Cherry is slated to hit the theatres worldwide on February 26 and will stream on Apple TV+ on March 12. Tom Holland is currently shooting for the upcoming Spider-Man 3 film, which is directed by Jon Watts and will be scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

