James Bond Must Follow THESE 13 Rules In Every Single Bond Film

The James Bond movie series has been entertaining the moviegoers for nearly six decades now. The film series, that started with the Sean Connery-starrer Dr No, has seen several iterations of the iconic British detective/assassin, who have become a part of the global pop culture. In the article below, details of which have been sourced from a report on Looper, outlines the staple ingredients of each and every member of the James Bond movie series and what has what the future James Bond movies, such as No Time To Die, must almost necessarily have.

1) Bond needs to have a confrontation scene with the antagonist before climax:

James Bond antagonists have a reputation of being nefarious and elaborate, in addition to theatrical. If one will go through every James Bond movie ever, there will be a scene involving the antagonist laying out his plans in the presence of a calm and composed bond in some shape or form. Occasionally, one can see that while the anti-hero of the film is going through his monologue, Bond is facing some form of trouble.

2)The flirtatious banter with Moneypenny:

James Bond is known for lifting the women (in the universe of their respective films) off their feet, except for one Moneypenny. Moneypenny's character, who, just like Bond, has had several incarnations, can be seen engaging in flirtatious banter with the film's main man occasionally. One can always sense a palpable amount of tension between them, but it never goes anywhere.

3) Bond must get a little intimate with a female character who will meet her end by the climax of the film:

By now, it is a given that every Bond film will see its leading agent character get close and personal with one of the female supporting characters who is destined to lose their life by the end of the film. This plot device in question exists for added shock value. In addition to the same, such turn of events have even historically proven to be a way of making the audience root for a supposedly heartbroken Bond.

4) A call from M must be ignored by 007

The seemingly complicated relationship between M and 007 is depicted by a simple sequence involving the current bond iteration blocking an attempt to be communicated by his boss, M. As of this writing, the M to Daniel Craig's Bond is being played by Dame Judi Dench. Their pairing will be reportedly seen for the last time in No Time To Die.

5) Bond must travel to scenic geographical locations

Since Bond is generally taking on missions that will end with him taking down vastly eminent crime empires based in exotic locations, he must travel there. Every Bond film, to this date, has seen its protagonist travelling to at least two visually pleasing countries for the purpose of squaring off with his adversary. The upcoming Bond film, titled No Time To Die, will also be seen following the same pattern.

6) A Bond film must open with an action sequence

It is almost a mandatory requirement for every James Bond filmmaker to give the audience a taste of what is to come by opening their film with an action sequence. The sequence is also supposed to show that the level of fitness and the determination that the Bond iteration of that time has towards righting the wrongs. The sequence typically ends with Bond getting a hold of the person he was after, or the other way round.

7) The tech run-down with Q

Every mission requires a sizable list of Ammo, which is what the audience gets to see very early on in the film when Bond goes over the equipment that he has to drive with the presence of Q. The scene is instrumental for building up the excitement for the action sequences as it is a known fact that a majority of the tech that Bond and Q review ends up being used in creative ways. The sequence in question also gives the audience an idea with regards to the scale of the final showdown.

8) Delivery of Puns

One of the ways of showcasing the nearly-patented brand of charisma possessed by James Bond is by having him deliver contextually relevant puns. There are times that one can anticipate it, while other times the puns in question have taken the audience, as well as by the cast members, by surprise. Every now and then, the Puns are innuendo-laced and delivered in the presence of the film's version of Moneypenny.

9) The mandatory chase sequence

Every bond film must see its leading detective chase either his nemesis or one of his henchmen. As far as the terrain of the chase on which the sequence must be filmed, it can be virtually anywhere; From the road, to air, or even underwater. It is observed that the scale of the chase sequences of every Bond movie has progressively been made grander than the previous outing.

10) Bond must end someone's life

Every Bond film will see the 007 Agent having enough of one of the characters in the film, who will eventually end up losing their lives to him. The reasons for the same could either be for the greater good or put someone out of their supposed misery. The sense of morality that the decisions have raised out of in the previous films has been debated time and again.

11) Presentability

Until and unless Bond is chasing the antagonists in coal mines or muddy locations, he is found dining, mingling, and solving crimes in locations that have state-of-the-art architecture and houses the cream of the crowd. In order to fit in with the crowd, Bond must dress appropriately at all times. Bond's fashion sense has inspired many protagonists in other detective films to follow suit and dress up stylishly.

12) Bond must aim and fire his gun at the camera

The sequence, which has had many versions, made it to the list of the Bond film staples when the late Sean Connery himself was doing the same in the first Bond outing. Since then, every Bond iteration has been seen shooting the camera lens in the penultimate shot of the film. One can expect this legacy to be taken forward by the future Bonds.

13) The introduction

Each and every film addition to the list of James Bond movies has and must-see its main man introducing himself by saying the iconic line, "Bond. James Bond." The delivery of the line, irrespective of whosoever does it, communicates what Bond himself stands for and establishes himself as a force to reckon with. The very same phrase has made it to the list of one of the most iconic one-liners of all-time.

