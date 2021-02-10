Tom Holland Confirms Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Aren't In 'Spider-Man 3'; Unless...

Spider-Man 3 has garnered much attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, majorly for its casting rumours. News about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their depiction of the web-slinger has been doing the rounds for a long time. Now, the current confirmed Peter Parker, i.e actor Tom Holland has denied the rumours.

Tom Holland says Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not in Spider-Man 3

In a recent interview with Esquire, Tom Holland was asked if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be seen alongside him in Spider-Man 3. He positively replied with a "no", adding that the two will not be appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie. However, the actor asserted that it is unless the studios have hidden the “most massive piece” of information from him, which he thinks is “too big of a secret” for them to keep from the main lead. He confirmed that as of yet, Maguire and Garfield are not part of the project. Holland stated that the film will be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that Marvel Studios have been making.

In the same interview, Tom Holland mentioned how Marvel Studios hides the secret of their films even to their actors. He said that they do it all the time. The actor recalled that in Avengers: Endgame, for Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene as Tony Stark / Iron Man, for the longest time he was under the impression that it was a wedding. Holland noted that he is “100 percent” sure that the makers are still tricking him on some aspects of Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 cast has Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange, along with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. Details about the plot are kept under wraps.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two installments, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The ending of the latter movie left fans with the question of how will Peter Parker maintain his secret identity now. There are speculations that the upcoming project could show multiverse for the first time in the MCU. Spider-Man 3 release date is set for December 17, 2021.

