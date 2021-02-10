On Jennifer Aniston's Birthday, Take A Quiz To See How Well You Know The 'FRIENDS' Star

Jennifer Aniston’s birthday is on February 11 and the star will be turning 52 years old this year. She is one of the most successful actors of Hollywood who has created a niche for herself in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here is Jennifer Aniston’s quiz to review the facts you know about the actor as well as added bits of lesser-known trivia on the star.
Also read: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston 'secretly Met' Post Oscars 2020?
Jennifer Aniston’s birthday quiz:
1. Where was Jennifer Aniston born?
I. California
II. New York
III. Texas
IV. Alabama
2. What was Jennifer Aniston's character's name on "Friends"?
I. Monica Geller
II. Rachel Green
III. Phoebe Buffay
IV. Jennifer Green
3. Jennifer Aniston spent part of her childhood living in Greece.
I. True
II. False
4. What was Jennifer's character's name in "Along Came Polly"?
I. Rachel Green
II. Polly Prince
III. Grace Connelly
IV. Monica Geller
5. What occupation does Jennifer have in "Bruce Almighty"?
I. Waitress
II. Teacher
III. Fashion designer
IV. Lawyer
Also read: Jennifer Aniston's Rachel & David Schwimmer's Ross Best Moments As Couple In 'FRIENDS'
6. What year did Jennifer Aniston get married?
I. 1999
II. 2000
III. 1998
IV. 2001
7. Who was Jennifer married to?
I. Ben Stiller
II. David Schwimmer
III. Brad Pitt
IV. Vince Vaughn
8. What was her daughter's name on "Friends"?
I. Monica
II. Lily
III. Isabelle
IV. Emma
9. When was Jennifer Aniston born?
I. 2 February 1968
II. 11 February 1970
III. 11 February 1969
IV. 12 February 1971
10. Jennifer was a schoolmate of...
I. Shane West
II. David Schwimmer
III. Chastity Bono
IV. Reese Witherspoon
Also read: On Her 51st Birthday, Jennifer Aniston Shares How Her 'unsafe' Childhood Shaped Her Life
11. What is Jennifer's middle name?
I. Harriet
II. Lucille
III. Madisson
IV. Joanna
12. In which of these movies has Jennifer not acted?
I. She's the one
II. Picture perfect
III. Tempting Adam
IV. The good girl
13. Before working in "Friends", Jennifer was told to lose weight. How many pounds did she lose?
I. 20 pounds
II. 30 pounds
III. 10 pounds
IV. 15 pounds
14. What are the names of Jennifer Aniston's parents?
I. Mark Aniston & Lisa Dow
II. John Aniston & Nancy Dow
III. Thomas Aniston & Ashley Dow
IV. Greg Aniston & Jennifer Dow
Also read: Jennifer Aniston And Sandra Bullock Share Motherhood Tips On The Former's Birthday
15. Jennifer Aniston has a fear of...
I. Flying
II. Swings
III. Crowded places
IV. Marriage
Answer Key:
1- I
2- II
3- I
4- II
5- II
6- II
7- III
8- IV
9- III
10- III
11- IV
12- III
13- II
14- II
15- I
Jennifer Aniston's Trivia:
Jennifer Anniston was uncredited in the first-ever movie she acted in. The name of the film was "Mac and Me". She has received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Rachel Green. She is the co-founder of the production company Echo. Not only did she star in but also produced "The Morning Show".
Also read: Jennifer Aniston Wishes To 'squeeze' Kate Hudson As She Wishes Her A Happy Birthday
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.