On Jennifer Aniston's Birthday, Take A Quiz To See How Well You Know The 'FRIENDS' Star

Jennifer Aniston’s birthday is on February 11 and the star will be turning 52 years old this year. She is one of the most successful actors of Hollywood who has created a niche for herself in the industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here is Jennifer Aniston’s quiz to review the facts you know about the actor as well as added bits of lesser-known trivia on the star.

Jennifer Aniston’s birthday quiz:

1. Where was Jennifer Aniston born?

I. California

II. New York

III. Texas

IV. Alabama

2. What was Jennifer Aniston's character's name on "Friends"?

I. Monica Geller

II. Rachel Green

III. Phoebe Buffay

IV. Jennifer Green

3. Jennifer Aniston spent part of her childhood living in Greece.

I. True

II. False

4. What was Jennifer's character's name in "Along Came Polly"?

I. Rachel Green

II. Polly Prince

III. Grace Connelly

IV. Monica Geller

5. What occupation does Jennifer have in "Bruce Almighty"?

I. Waitress

II. Teacher

III. Fashion designer

IV. Lawyer

6. What year did Jennifer Aniston get married?

I. 1999

II. 2000

III. 1998

IV. 2001

7. Who was Jennifer married to?

I. Ben Stiller

II. David Schwimmer

III. Brad Pitt

IV. Vince Vaughn

8. What was her daughter's name on "Friends"?

I. Monica

II. Lily

III. Isabelle

IV. Emma

9. When was Jennifer Aniston born?

I. 2 February 1968

II. 11 February 1970

III. 11 February 1969

IV. 12 February 1971

10. Jennifer was a schoolmate of...

I. Shane West

II. David Schwimmer

III. Chastity Bono

IV. Reese Witherspoon

11. What is Jennifer's middle name?

I. Harriet

II. Lucille

III. Madisson

IV. Joanna

12. In which of these movies has Jennifer not acted?

I. She's the one

II. Picture perfect

III. Tempting Adam

IV. The good girl

13. Before working in "Friends", Jennifer was told to lose weight. How many pounds did she lose?

I. 20 pounds

II. 30 pounds

III. 10 pounds

IV. 15 pounds

14. What are the names of Jennifer Aniston's parents?

I. Mark Aniston & Lisa Dow

II. John Aniston & Nancy Dow

III. Thomas Aniston & Ashley Dow

IV. Greg Aniston & Jennifer Dow

15. Jennifer Aniston has a fear of...

I. Flying

II. Swings

III. Crowded places

IV. Marriage

Answer Key:

1- I

2- II

3- I

4- II

5- II

6- II

7- III

8- IV

9- III

10- III

11- IV

12- III

13- II

14- II

15- I

Jennifer Aniston's Trivia:

Jennifer Anniston was uncredited in the first-ever movie she acted in. The name of the film was "Mac and Me". She has received an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Rachel Green. She is the co-founder of the production company Echo. Not only did she star in but also produced "The Morning Show".

