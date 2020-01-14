Spider-Man Cowboy Comic Gets A New-writer In The Form Of SNL'S Alum Taran

Spider-Man is amongst Marvel's most successful character since the first comic was released. The character has helped Marvel gain and maintain their image for a long time. The last movie from the Spider-Man franchise Spider-Man: Far From Home has been one of the biggest releases of 2019.

Alum Taran Killam joins MCU writing panel for Spider-Man

Apart from movies, the Webslinger is known for entertaining its readers through humourous and interesting storylines through comics.

The well-known personality from the entertainment industry, Taran Killam, who is known as a comedian on shows such as Saturday Night Live, Mad TV, and Single Parents, is all set to join the House of Ideas of Marvel for making Spider-verse cowboy comics. Reportedly, this is something that he has looked forward to all his life.

Killam revealed in an interview that he is a lifelong fan of Spiderman and he always aspired to be a part of something like this. While writing Spider-Man, heart and humour should always be the most important aspect, and Taran Killam puts both into his writings. It will be interesting to see what Killam makes his childhood hero appear in a distinct way.

The Spider-Man is, however, going to be back on the big screen with its another addition to the animated blockbuster movie into the Spider-verse. The animation movie is going to be released on April 8, 2022.

The movie is going to present broader aspects of different types of Spider-Man that we could not see on the big screen before. Who knows, maybe Killam's Spider-verse Cowboy might also make a grand debut in it.

