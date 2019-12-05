How Tom Holland's Drunk Call To Disney CEO Bob Iger Saved Spider-Man

Actor Tom Holland was recently seen on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live. On the talk show, Tom was revealed how he saved the Spider-Man franchise and helped to keep it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know about what the actor had to say.

Tom saved the friendly neighbourhood Spider-man

On Wednesday, December 4, Tom Holland made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On the show, he revealed how a phone call he made from a pub saved the Spider-Man franchise. Tom had called Disney CEO Bob Iger, and their conversation resulted in a new deal between Marvel and Disney, saving the franchise, and giving the fans what they needed: another Tom Holland appearance as Spider-Man, in the Marvel cinematic universe. Iger has earlier appeared on the same show and had stated that Tom helped smoothening things over between Sony and Marvel.

On the talk show, Tom jokingly said that he would not say that it was entirely him, but he did save Spider-Man. When Sony had announced that Spider-Man will no longer be a part of the MCU, our friendly neighbourhood Tom quickly jumped in the mix to save the day. Fans were promoting the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan during the time and Tom had expressed his gratitude towards the fans by saying that he ''loves them 3000'', a very iconic quote from Avengers: Endgame.

The young actor was devastated when he heard the news of the breakup between the two producing giants. Soon after this, he made efforts to get in touch with Iger, and it worked at an unusual time. When the two connected on the phone, Tom was in a Pub and was drinking. Their conversation ended up on a positive note and thus Tom helped Spider-man swing back to the MCU. Tom said that he was really emotional because he felt like it was all coming to an end for him. Fans of the franchise and the young actor were perhaps happier than the actor himself when the news of his return to the MCU broke on the internet.

