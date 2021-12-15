Spider-Man: No Way Home Early Reviews: Tom Holland's New Film In For A Blockbuster Ride

Fans from all over the world have been eagerly waiting for the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel movie, Spider-Man No Way Home and as the premiere of the film was recently held, many of them have been expressing their feelings after watching the film. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audience who have been flooding the internet with amazing reviews while making others curious about watching the film. Even the Indian YouTube star, Ashish Chanchlani attended the Spider-Man No Way Home premiere and expressed his reaction to the film on his official social media handle.

Spider-Man No Way Home Reviews

Tom Holland and Zendaya starring Spider-Man No Way Home premiere was held in Los Angeles at the Fox Village Theatre on 13 December 2021 and garnered tons of love and appreciation from the fans while escalating the curiosity of other fans who are awaiting the release of the film. Many of them took to Twitter and stated how the movie was epic and added how impressed they were. Some of them also stated that the movie was a thrilling and emotional end to the Homecoming trilogy and mentioned that they loved every bit of the movie. Some of the fans also revealed how Spider-Man No Way Home was 2.5 hours of non-stop action, emotion and heart and added that it was everything one would have wanted from a Peter Parker story. Take a look at some of the reactions-

#SpiderManNoWayHome makes you feel every feeling you could possibly feel.



It is 2.5 hours of nonstop emotion, action, quips, and heart. Everything you want from a Peter Parker story.



It has never been a better time to be a Spider-Man fan. @MCU_Direct — Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) December 14, 2021

I can confidently say #SpiderManNoWayHome is THE BEST live-action Spider-Man movie. A thrilling & emotional end to the “Homecoming” trilogy, but also a smart, fun & exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious & heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second. pic.twitter.com/8xpqbTNgfz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 14, 2021

Saw #SpiderManNoWayHome earlier today and it definitely lived up to the hype. It’s dark, full of emotion and packed with surprises. I can’t wait to see it again with a crowd. The performances alone make this something you don’t want to miss. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers review: Marvel’s biggest and best since Avengers Endgame https://t.co/fwxJ628dYB — Guncelkal.net (@guncelkalnet) December 15, 2021

On the other hand, Indian YouTube star, Ashish Chanchlani also expressed his emotions after watching the movie at the premiere held at Regency Village and Bruin Theatres - Westwood, CA, and revealed that he saw the best Spider-Man film of his life with the stars. He also revealed that the fans who were awaiting the release of the film had no idea of what was coming their way and teased that the movie will blow their minds away. Adding to it, he also revealed that theatres will soon turn into stadiums with this film. Here's what he posted on his official Instagram handle after watching the movie.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie