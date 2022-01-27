'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland Opens Up On The Emotional Scene Of Aunt May's Death

The latest Marvel and Sony outing Spider-Man: No Way Home came out to be an emotional and nostalgic rollercoaster for all. The film saw three generations of Spider-Man coming together for one blockbuster. While the movie also saw the demise of a beloved character, Tom Holland recently opened up why it was emotional for him to film the scene.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in the theatres by the end of 2021. The film was one of the most awaited movies of last year. Fans were extremely excited as rumours of previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield began making rounds much before the film's release. While the movie was surely a treat for all Peter Parker fans, they also went through an emotional ride seeing one of their favourite characters die.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland came together to talk about the film for the first time. During the chat, Tom Holland was asked about the scene where Aunt May, played by Marisa Tomei, was killed. Talking about the emotional moment, Tom Holland revealed he was, in a way, saying goodbye to his own character.

The actor said, "Yeah, I mean it was emotional, there definitely was a sense for me as an actor that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film." "So, you know, thankfully, I was really able to draw on my own experience and my own feelings in those moments, but this film also felt like a huge celebration," he added.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles from the series Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man respectively. Andrew Garfield, in a chat with Ellen DeGeneres, revealed he had to keep his appearance in the film a secret for two years. The actor also mentioned only his family knew about the part. The Tom Holand starter also cast Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

