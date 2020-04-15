Spider Man's Tom Holland Shares A Throwback Video, Says 'missing Husband Jake Gyllenhaal'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland is letting the entire world know how much he is missing his 'husband' Jake Gyllenhaal. The Spider Man actor is quarantining with his family in the UK. However, the star is entertaining fans with his quirky social media posts. Tom Holland’s recent post features his Marvel co-actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taking to Instagram, the Spider Man actor can be seen taking part in an epic bottle flip challenge with his brother. The video sees the trio reportedly travelling in a private jet for the press tour of The Spider Man: Far From Home. The video first features Tom Holland taking up the challenge and completing it successfully. Later, his brother completes the challenge too.

Jake Gyllenhaal can be seen playing the role of a sporting hype man. The star can be seen cheering for both and his reactions at both are epic. Tom Holland shared the post saying the “he is missing his husband”.

Have a look at the video shared by Tom Holland here:

As per the latest reports on the recent developments of Spider Man 3, it is said that the movie has not been postponed yet. The release date of the movie remains the same which is July 16, 2021. Reports also suggest that the core cast of the movie has already been confirmed. It is also rumoured that Robert Downey Jr could be seen making a cameo appearance in the upcoming Spider Man movie.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is impressing his fans with his quirky Instagram posts. The star was seen sharing a video collaborating with the house party. The video sees a funny version of passing toilet paper to a friend. The partnering was done to raise money for the incredible and hardworking NHS.

