The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Spies In Disguise Audience Review: Cine-goers Say The Animated Film Is Surprisingly Good

Hollywood News

Spies in Disguise is comedy animated film which recently released in theatres. Read to know what the audience says about Will Smith and Tom Holland film.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Spies In Disguise

Spies in Disguise is an animated spy comedy film distributed by 20th Century Fox. It stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles. It helmed by debutant directors, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The movie has recently released in the theatres. Read to know what audiences say about the film.

Also Read | Spies In Disguise: Will Smith As A Spy Pigeon Is Sure To Crack You Up

Spies in Disguise audience reviews

Also Read | Will Smith Goes Gaga Over Plus-sized Dancer, Shares Video On Instagram

Also Read | How Tom Holland's Drunk Call To Disney CEO Bob Iger Saved Spider-Man

 

Trailer 

Also Read | Bad Boys For Life Trailer: Audience Excited For The Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Film

Spies in Disguise

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, polite and cheerful. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the amazing gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple cannot learn to work as a team, the whole world is in danger.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
BJP AWARENESS ON CAA