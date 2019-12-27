Spies In Disguise Audience Review: Cine-goers Say The Animated Film Is Surprisingly Good

Spies in Disguise is an animated spy comedy film distributed by 20th Century Fox. It stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles. It helmed by debutant directors, Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The movie has recently released in the theatres. Read to know what audiences say about the film.

Spies in Disguise audience reviews

Just got back from #SpiesinDisguise and it was pretty solid! Of course had some of the normal issues I see in Blue Sky’s films but had a surprisingly decent story/message, likable characters, and really nice looking animation from Blue Sky. I really hope it does wel financially. pic.twitter.com/UHwBxXU1aD — The Ray Reviewer (@RayReviewer) December 27, 2019

I just watched #SpiesinDisguise that was surprisingly good. I thought there were some dated jokes, but it was fantastic. The pigeons were funnier than I thought, good stuff from bluesky I hope they can keep it up — Spectacle Bear @famvacay (@Spectacle_Bear) December 27, 2019

The movie Spies in Disguise with Will Smith (animated/vocals) is very good. Saw it tonight and I recommend, even for adults! So funny and the storyline is great. #SpiesinDisguise — Lauren Williams (@Lauren_Will22) December 27, 2019

My cousin and I went to go see #SpiesinDisguise and it was AMAZING! I loved every bit of it, especially the parts with Walter Beckett aka #TomHolland and of course Lance Sterling aka #WillSmith — Domingo✨ (@DGomez559) December 27, 2019

i just went and saw #SpiesinDisguise with my friends !!!! it was honestly genuinely funny and quirky and cute and i absolutely loved it !!!! thanks @TomHolland1996 and will smith for such a quality movie !!!! everyone should go see it if they want a good laugh ! pic.twitter.com/S6zP8ZkycW — heather ⎊ (@aerrowxparker) December 27, 2019

😭😭😭 AAAAAHHHHHH 😭😭😭#SpiesinDisguise was SSSOOO CCCUUUTTTTTEEEEEEEEEE!!! 💜💕



I'll never get over how amazing @blueskystudios is ;; Their animation, stylization, etc. is so charming & gorgeous & NEVERRRRRRRRR FAILS TO FILL ME WITH JOYYYYYY — 👑💜 Zahzu 🔜 FC, TFF 🌺✨ (@Zahzu) December 27, 2019

I spy with my little eye a good movie. if you thought Gemini man was great Will Smith's new animation movie #SpiesinDisguise ten times better .we are flying with pigeons and tearing up bread crumbs. it comes out this Christmas so make sure you bring your flock to the theaters. pic.twitter.com/LEzQ10n3Do — Mundos Movie Review (@MoviesWithMundo) December 20, 2019

Tonight's Film: #SpiesinDisguise A super spy trying to take on a villain and his army of murderous drones reluctantly enlists the help of a geeky scientist after being accused of treason; soon, however, the scientist unwittingly transforms him into a pigeon, causing disarray. B pic.twitter.com/0R9I1SoDfW — Damon Schneider (@DamonFilmReview) December 26, 2019

Trailer

Spies in Disguise

Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, polite and cheerful. Walter is not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the amazing gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple cannot learn to work as a team, the whole world is in danger.

