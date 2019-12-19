Will Smith Goes Gaga Over Plus-sized Dancer, Shares Video On Instagram

Gemini Man actor Will Smith recently posted a video of a plus-sized dancer on his official Instagram handle prompting wonderful comments by celebrities. Smith posted a video of Sione Maraschino, who is a plus-sized dancer and gained popularity after a short appearance in Meghan Trainor's hit song 'All About that Bass'. The Hollywood captioned the video "Go 'head Sione Maraschino!! Dust them shoes off!"

Maraschino performs ballet-like moves

The video shows Maraschino performing ballet-like moves with a lot of grace and goes on to turn his performance into street dancing. The video prompted stars like Dwayne Johnson to leave a comment, saying that he was impressed with his Central Intelligence co-star.

After the I Am Legend actor shared the video and it quickly went viral and gained over 69,90,279 views and people called Maraschino a star. The man's own Instagram account has a lot of videos in which he can be seen performing ballet, twerking or street dance. His account's bio says "I'm fatter in real life".

Big Sleep Out

The Pursuit of Happiness star Will Smith appeared at the world's big sleepout night in Time Square. Will Smith was invited to speak and share his valuable wisdom on how to end homelessness. The Big Sleepout event was started by Josh Littlejohn in the intention of ending the homelessness all over the world.

Will Smith performed a version of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air's theme song as a lullaby for the people who were starting to sleep during the Big Sleep Out at the Times Square. The Genie from Aladdin also shared about his role as Chris Gardner in The Pursuit of Happyness and how that portrayal changed his perception about the homelessness.

Will Smith speaking at World's #BigSleepOut in Times Square pic.twitter.com/gDVKEHa4FF — Kadeem Lundy (@KLunJuly9) December 8, 2019

Will Smith has shared a video on his Instagram account, featuring two children. The heart-warming video was of a big brother comforting his younger sister as she could not score while playing basketball. The video was shared by an Instagram user Sarahanne Mora who happened to be the mother of the two children. Netizens fell in love with the video clip and it became extremely popular on social media. With the video, the 51-year-old actor wrote that nothing could beat sibling love.

(With inputs from agencies)

