'Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker' Box Office: Film Falls Short Of Expectations

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last instalment of the Skywalker saga, was released on December 20, 2019. The film performed well initially, thanks to the Christmas holiday week, and fans were flooding the theatres. The film had grossed $316 million in the domestic markets, which is very close to that of its predecessor, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

READ | Dwayne Johnson Reveals Plans For Next 'Jumanji' Movie With 'GoT' Star Rory McCann

Star Wars Box-Office collections to date

With its opening in the Christmas holiday week, the new Star Wars movie had a slightly lower than the average drop of 59% in its second weekend. The Rise of the Skywalker had previously earned $ 175 million dollars in its first week. The sci-fi epic opera has managed to garner over $72 million over the weekend and has secured a spot in the top-grossing films in North America, according to the estimates by the studio this Sunday. Within 10 days of its release, that film has managed to bring in a whopping amount of $362.8 million for Disney. It felt a bit short to top its previous film which was released in 2017, titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

READ | Jin From BTS Steals The Fans' Hearts At The 2019 KBS Song Festival, Says ''Army Is Mine''

A new known media analysist was seen talking about the Box Office collection of the Star Wars film and said that for a movie that opened this big, it was a modest drop. The reason that the movie has not managed to collect what the filmmakers had expected was that this Christmas witnessed the release of several movies that received critical acclaim, thus increasing competition. Fans of the franchise are loving the movie, and have been appreciating the fact that the film has given birth to a new Jedi, who has been trained by the masters and has the blood of one of the strongest in the Star Wars universe.

READ | 'You' Season 2 Drops; Penn Badgley Fans Can't Stop With Gossip Girl Memes

READ | Renowned Model Padma Lakshmi Mistaken For Priyanka Chopra By A Leading Magazine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.