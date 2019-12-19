Star Wars: Here Is Every Planet Explored And Featured In The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is one of the fastest-growing shows in terms of popularity. The Disney + show has garnered quite a fan base of its own apart from its usual Star Wars fans. The show has intrigued fans interest by introducing a few new planets to the franchise. Here are some of the planets explored by The Mandalorian in the series.

Every New Star Wars Planet In The Mandalorian

Sorgan

Sorgan is the planet which takes the bounty hunting Mandalorian to a fisherman with Baby Yoda. The forest-based planet is where the duo finds safe harbour. The planet is already adapted as a safe harbour by Cara Dune, however, the Mandalorian stays alongside and helps Cara prepare the villagers for a battle with Klatooinian Raiders. Not much is revealed about the planet other than its residence in the outer rim.

Arvala-7

Arvala-7 is the planet assigned to Mandalorian to find Baby Yoda. Initially, fans mistook Arvala-7 for Tatooine due to the uncanny resemblances of the deserts. It is on this planet Mandalorian meets Kuiil who helps him rescue Baby Yoda. It is made clear by Kuiil that Arvala-7 has become a den for thieves, bandits, bounty hunters and several mercenaries.

Nevarro

The Mandalorian uses razors crest to fly and locate Nevarro which has been one of the most important planets introduced in the series. Nevarro is a place with rocky terrain and is home to several different species. This is evident as Mandalorian discovers a number of different aliens on the planet.

Ice Planet

In the first episode of the series, we are introduced to an ice planet where Mandalorian looks for Mythrol. After he hands over the Mythrol he is caught up in a battle with a large tusked creature called a Ravinak. After defeating the creature, he leaves the planet and it is never to be seen again. The name of the planet is never mentioned by the characters hence fans have termed it as an Ice planet.

