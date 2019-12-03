The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Initially Had No Idea She Was Playing Cara Dune

The Mandalorian is a series streamed exclusively on Disney Plus. The series revolves around a lone gunfighter making his way through outer reaches of the galaxy far away from the authority of the New Republic. The series is based on Star Wars by George Lucas. It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian: Gina Carano initially thought she was playing a Wookiee

The fourth episode of The Mandalorian was recently released. It finally featured the debut of the former Imperial Shock Trooper named Cara Dune, played by a former MMA fighter Gina Carano. While the fans assume her to be the perfect fit for the character, she initially had no idea what she was getting into when she got included in the show.

ALSO READ | Dying 'Star Wars' Fan's Final Wish To Watch New 'Star Wars Film Fulfilled By Disney

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the actor revealed that she thought she was going to play a female Wookiee. She said she thought she was going to be like the female Chewbacca. She also revealed that she is ready to take on the role and just put on a fur outfit. She also talked about how she was surprised that she was one of the few people whose face is going to be seen on the show. She admitted that it is pretty incredible since, in a lot of scenes, there are times when it’s the only face people will see.

ALSO READ | Was The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Spoiled By Rian Johnson In The Series?

Gina Carano is currently filming for season two of The Mandalorian. The series hints that despite Mando leaving Dune behind at Sorgan, the fans might get to see the two team up again really soon. Carano also revealed that the creator of the show Jon Favreau actually wrote Cara Dune’s character with Carano specifically in mind. She also claimed that she did not audition for anything or anyone else for the role.

ALSO READ | Star Wars Spin Off Series The Mandalorian Confirms A Major Clone Wars Influence

ALSO READ | Star Wars: Filmmaker JJ Abram Reveals Favourite Scene From The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.