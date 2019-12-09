Star Wars Spinoff 'The Mandalorian' Is The Most In-demand Series In The World

American space web television series, The Mandalorian shot to fame within a month of its release on November 12, 2019, on Disney+ becoming the most in-demand series in the world. Critics and fans across social media and reports have claimed that the series has revived and saved the Star Wars universe. Parrot Analytics research has stated that the series has become more popular globally than some of the biggest shows in TV history. Game of Thrones, The Crown and Stranger Things scored 28.3, 15 and 19 times more popular than the average title respectively.

In the third week since its release, The Mandalorian was 31.9 times more in-demand than the average title on a global basis, the research read.

About The Mandalorian

The series is based on the adventures of Mandalorian bounty hunter Dyn Jarren and is part of the Star Wars Universe which made its comeback 5 years ago with Return of the Jedi. Jon Favreau serves as creator, head writer, and showrunner, as well as executive producer, alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. While the first season aired in November and was a big hit, the makers plan for a second season already. Disney's web platform Disney+ is yet to be available in India.

Baby Yoda goes viral

Viewers in America have been particularly drawn to the character of Baby Yoda. Yet it is not Yoda or his childhood that the character plays as the series form the after events of the death of it. Baby Yoda is just a pet name given by viewers who are in fact just a younger version of the same species. Moreover, he isn't even a baby, he's 50-years-old which is the young stage for the fictional species as the original Yoda died at the ripe old age of 900. There are several memes and GIFs available on social media and the internet which vividly shows the fan base of the particular character.

“Don’t disturb me while I’m watching my stories” pic.twitter.com/PqmI5M4Awu — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 30, 2019

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

