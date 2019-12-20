Star Wars Actor John Boyega Is Not Happy With Finn And Rose’s Story In The Last Jedi

Star Wars Actor John Boyega had some thoughts about his character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which he recently shared. The actor starred in his first Star Wars movie in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This movie introduced a bunch of new characters as well, including Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. He has now appeared in three Star Wars films, which also includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

John Boyega spoke about Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In the promotions of the new Star Wars film, Boyega also shed some light on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The Last Jedi marked a departure for the sequel trilogy as J.J. Abrams co-wrote and directed both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Boyega opened up about the film and said that he didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in the film. He said he also spoke to Mark (Hamill) about it and they would have long conversations about it.

He said that he liked the idea of Rian having his own take on something that was quite important, and he liked the idea of these characters being challenged and separated and stressed like everyone was just trying to get to each other. That’s what excited him. He also went on to say that he will be honest in saying he thinks that they could’ve done better by Finn, especially with Finn and Rose.

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

John Boyega also stars in The Rise Of Skywalker where the final battle commences. The story revolves around the surviving Resistance, who faces the First Order once more. The journey of Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron continues. The movie released in Indian theatres on December 20, 2019.

