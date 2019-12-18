Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley Discloses What She Took From The Set

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are highly anticipating the last Star Wars film. Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker is one of the most anticipated films for 2019. The film's protagonist Daisy Ridley recently spoke to a YouTube star about her experience on the sets of Star Wars, while promoting the film.

Daisy Ridley discloses what she took from the set of Star Wars

Daisy Ridley who plays Rey in the popular franchise told Lilly Singh on her talk show about her experience in the set. The actor also admitted to stealing a few items from the set, to keep them as souvenirs as her last time in a Star Wars film. She also mentioned that several of the other cast members also have allegedly stolen items from the set. She mentioned that John Boyega almost lost a scripted from the set. The actor was referring to the time Boyega who plays Finn confessed to leaving the script for the upcoming film under his bed. The script was later found on eBay and bought back by Disney.

She further went on to mention that the boys took various bits from their costume. She said that she initially did not want to steal anything from the set and was well behaved through. However, watching her fellow actors take in goodies she fell into the temptation and decided to steal a few souvenirs. The actor admitted that she took the ring her character Dark Rey wears. She also mentioned that after the release of the film she will also ask the makers for her costume.

