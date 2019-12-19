The Last Jedi: Rian Johnson Says It's A ''mistake'' To Not Challenge Star Wars Fans

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in the movie theatres and long-time fans of the Star Wars franchise have been flooding the theatres. Directed by J.J. Abrams, the sci-fi epic features Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and Billie Lourd in the lead roles. Recently, Rian Johnson was seen talking about the movie in an interview. Read more to know what the filmmaker had to say.

Rian Johnson opens up about the Star Wars

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, filmmaker Johnson was seen talking about the new Star Wars movie. In the interview, he said that approaching any creative process with the purpose of making the fans happy would be a mistake. He said it would lead to an exactly opposite situation. He said that even as a fan he would not be happy if he gets to see what he wants in the movie. Instead, he would love it if he gets surprised by something which he did not foresee. He felt that in the short run, getting what the fans want from a film will make them happy, but in the long run, it is not that effective.

He said that what he is aiming for every time he sits down in a theatre is to have the experience that he had when he saw Empire Strikes Back in the theatre, which is something that emotionally resonates and makes a connection. Concluding his statement, he said that he wants to be shocked. He said that he wants to be thrown off-guard by the experience. He also stated that he wants to be challenged as a fan when he sits down in the theatre. Fans of the franchise are excited about the film and are eagerly waiting to see how it would perform at the box-office.

