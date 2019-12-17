Rise Of Skywalker Twitter Reactions: Fan Reviews For The Last Star Wars Film

The ninth film in the Star Wars movie series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to release worldwide on December 20, 2019. The movie will be the final entry into Disney's sequel trilogy and will also end the Star Wars film franchise as a whole. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has already been premiered at Hollywood on December 16, 2019, and several early reactions for the movie are already on social media.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Twitter reactions by critics

The much-awaited end to the Star Wars sequel trilogy made its world premiere on Monday in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The premiere was attended mostly critics but also had some dedicated fans of the franchise who wanted to see the film as soon as possible. Several reactions to the movie have already made their way to social media. Many have praised the film and JJ Abrams vision, saying that he has rekindled the love that Star Wars fans felt for the series. However, not all the reviews are positive, with many also saying that they were disappointed by the finale of the Star Wars franchise. Here are a few early reactions to the film on Twitter, from fans and critics who have seen the film.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before.



It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful.



It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole.



I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more.



Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing.



I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it. pic.twitter.com/dOYAP6Ntbi — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Just came out of the World Premiere of #TheRiseOfSkywalker WOW! I laughed. I cried. I cried again. What an incredible end to a saga that has lasted so many years. Thank you to Disney for inviting me and my mum along to the screening. — Alasdair (@AB140992) December 17, 2019

Um so the best thing I can say about Rise of Skywalker is that Daisy Ridley gives her best performance and for hardcore fans...ya get what you want. Wish JJ had another year to work on it. #RiseOfSkywalker — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

