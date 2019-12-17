The Debate
Rise Of Skywalker Twitter Reactions: Fan Reviews For The Last Star Wars Film

Hollywood News

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Twitter Reactions: Fans and critics react to the final entry of the Star Wars series on social media. Mixed reviews received.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
rise of skywalker twitter reactions

The ninth film in the Star Wars movie series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to release worldwide on December 20, 2019. The movie will be the final entry into Disney's sequel trilogy and will also end the Star Wars film franchise as a whole. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has already been premiered at Hollywood on December 16, 2019, and several early reactions for the movie are already on social media. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Twitter reactions by critics

Read|Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers' new clip reveals major spoilers | WATCH

The much-awaited end to the Star Wars sequel trilogy made its world premiere on Monday in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The premiere was attended mostly critics but also had some dedicated fans of the franchise who wanted to see the film as soon as possible. Several reactions to the movie have already made their way to social media. Many have praised the film and JJ Abrams vision, saying that he has rekindled the love that Star Wars fans felt for the series. However, not all the reviews are positive, with many also saying that they were disappointed by the finale of the Star Wars franchise. Here are a few early reactions to the film on Twitter, from fans and critics who have seen the film. 

Read|Sacramento Kings entertain fans by hosting adorable Baby Yoda race during Star Wars night

Read|Here's the best-dressed celebs who graced the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LA premiere

Read|JJ Abrams criticises Star Wars: The Last Jedi, says Rian had a meta approach to the story

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
