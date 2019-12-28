Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3', Says, "it's Kind Of Crazy"

Ryan Reynolds is an important part of the Marvel family. He played the role of Wade Wilson, in the 2009 superhero film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He reprised his role in the 2016 action-adventure comedy Deadpool, and fans of the Marvel comics loved his portrayal of one of Marvel’s most iconic characters. Two years later, the sequel of Deadpool hit the theatres and went on to be a massive box-office hit. Now, reportedly The Proposal actor will be yet again seen reprising his role in the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise.

Deadpool 3 is confirmed

Ryan Reynolds has officially confirmed that there will be a Deadpool 3, and it is currently in the development phase at the Marvel Studios. With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, it was said that Deadpool, ‘the merc with a mouth’ would be the only X-Men character who will not be rebooted. It was considered as one of their best decisions, given how the character of Wade Wilson was perfectly played by Reynolds, and how both the previous Deadpool films were successful at the Box-offices worldwide. Reportedly, 'Deadpool' and 'Deadpool 2' have earned an impressive $1.5 billion worldwide combined.

During the Comic-Con of 2019, Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for Phase 4 of MCU and confirmed their upcoming films. But there was no talk of Deadpool, except for the DP spinoff. So Ryan Reynolds, during his appearance at a talk show, on Christmas Eve, said that they are working on the DP project with the whole team and said it is ‘kinda crazy.’ There is no official date but it has been speculated that the film will be released in a few years. Fans of the franchise are very excited and are considering this news as a Christmas treat by the actor.

