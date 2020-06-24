Ariana Grande Sends Trucks Of Refreshments For Voters Standing In Line At Kentucky

Pop music artist Ariana Grande recently tweeted about a little gesture from her side for people who were voting at the Kentucky primary elections. She tweeted about sending through a few refreshments for people who were waiting in the line. Her sweet gesture in order to encourage people to exercise their voting rights is being highly appreciated by many across the state.

Ariana Grande’s sweet gesture for voters

Kentucky US Senate primary elections were being held on June 23, 2020, and citizens were actively participating in the process. In order to make the wait a little easier for people, Ariana Grande decided to send through trucks of food and coffee for them. She shared a picture of people waiting to vote with banners and slogans on ‘Black Voters Matter’ and spoke about the little token that she has sent their way.

She asked her followers in Kentucky to pull up and enjoy the refreshments. She also encouraged people to get out and vote as she requested people through the tweet to use their vote as it is very necessary at this point. Her sweet gesture is being appreciated by many people while the pictures of people enjoying coffee and food have been doing the rounds on social media. They have also tweeted to the pop star expressing their thankfulness for the little surprise. Have a look at the tweet put up by Ariana Grande here.

sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line ! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u 🖤 @kyexpocenter https://t.co/5S0HNraXSb — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 23, 2020

With the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative, there is a lot of attention on the primary elections of June 2020. The elections are happening at six different states in the USA and the attention on Kentucky is a little more than the rest. The other states where elections are being held are New York, Virginia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The elected representative will stand against Mitch McConnell in the upcoming elections in November. The US senate primary elections were supposed to be held in May but had to be pushed due to the rising COVID 19 positive cases in the USA.

