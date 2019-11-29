The Debate
John Boyega Admits Being Responsible For Losing 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Script

Hollywood News

John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, dam Driver, Billie Lours, Mark Hamill and Ian McDiarmid will feature in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. Read below for more details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Boyega portrays the character of Finn in the latest trilogy of the Star Wars film franchise. The latest addition in the renowned sci-fi franchise is all set to hit the silver screen. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will release on December 20, 2019, bringing the newer trilogy to a semi-conclusion. It is speculated that the film will be packed with surprises for ardent fans and also conclude key storylines for some characters. Though the scripts for such commercial films are usually guarded closely to avoid leaks of spoilers, Jon Boyega while speaking in an interview has admitted that he lost the script for the latest film, which eventually ended up on sale on eBay for less than 100 pounds. 

Also read: It Was Bittersweet For John Boyega To Leave 'Star Wars' Franchise

John Boyega loses the script for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Also read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot Shows New Easter Eggs At The End Of The Saga

Earlier, Star Wars producer J.J. Abrams had revealed that an anonymous actor had forgotten the script of the film under his bed, which was then found by the housekeeper and handed to someone else who posted the script for sale on eBay. The script was available to purchase for a meagre 65 pounds, a Disney employee noticed the script was on sale and brought it before anyone else could. This was one of the biggest goof-ups for any major film franchise, as the script was available to read for fans months before the film's release. 

Also read: Star Wars: John Boyega Raises Fans' Excitement With Picture From Sets

Now, John Boyega came forward and admitted that he was responsible for this mistake. John explained further that he was moving apartments and deemed it safe to keep the script under his bed. But, later his friends came over for a party and he forgot about the script being under his bed. John stated that it was a scary experience as he got calls from every official from Disney. 

Also read: Star Wars 9 Director J.J. Abrams Says C-3P0 Will Play An Integral Part In The Film

Also read:  The Mandalorian Release Schedule: Everything You Need To Know

 

 

