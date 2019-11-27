Star Wars 9 Director J.J. Abrams Says C-3P0 Will Play An Integral Part In The Film

The last film of the third Star Wars trilogy will be ending the whole saga. It will be answering the many questions fans have long been waiting to know about. Questions such as are Sith ruins real and how did Kylo Ren build his helmet back are fresh in the minds of fans. The film will feature will the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith, and Dominic Monaghan. It is also speculated that actors from the original Star Wars trilogy will also be making an appearance in the film. Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee will be the stars who might be seen in the movie. Recently, the Star Wars director JJ Abrams spoke about how C-3P0 will be one of the most important characters of the last film in the saga.

J.J. Abrams speaks on C-3P0's prominent role in Star Wars-9:

J.J. Abrams, who is known for being quiet, spoke to a popular culture news website telling them how Threepio will be a more exciting character in the last movie. Abrams added that C-3P0 will be at the very centre of the story. He also said that he will make the story more wonderful.

He was also asked why Threepio did not have a big role in episodes seven and eight. To which J.J. Abrams replied that C-3P0 was kept out because it served the story best. But in the ninth episode, Threepio will be having more scenes than ever. He added that it just turned out that the underused character was used very well in the storytelling.

C-3P0 will have a new side in the film and he will be telling the story. Abrams also expressed that he felt inspired that the public will see the characters in a new light, the golden droid who helped Luke Skywalker through a tough time. Will he also be helping Rey in a similar way is the big question. The movie will be releasing on December 20, 2019.

