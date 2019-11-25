Star Wars Traces Their 40 Year Long Incredible Journey In A Special Emotional Trailer

Star Wars is an American epic space opera media franchise made by George Lucas. It began with the eponymous 1977 movie and quickly gained worldwide pop-culture sensation. The film series since then has been adapted video games, comic books, novels, television series, and theme parks. Not only that but the franchise also holds a record for being the most successful film merchandising franchise in the Guinness World Record. The Star Wars saga has been running for the last 40 years and has traced a remarkably successful long journey. But as they say, all good things come to an end, it is now the time for the fans and followers of the franchise to bid farewell to one of the most popular, followed and extraordinary stories ever conveyed and delivered in the history of Hollywood.

Recently Star Wars has paid tribute to all their fans and all the characters associated with the saga in the form of a trailer. The video features some of the most iconic scenes, important dialogues, public events, interviews, and The Simpsons. The most important part of the trailer is that the opening shot begins with the fans and followers of the incredible saga. The trailer is definitely believed to hit the right chords of the fans and will be played on repeat by the fans till the final chapter of the saga, The Rise of Skywalker movie is released.

Watch the video here:

About the film The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker will portray the surviving resistance facing the First Order once more and is also the final chapter of the saga. The movie is directed by J.J Abrams and features Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill in prominent roles. The movie is going to hit the theatres on December 20 this year.

