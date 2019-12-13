Stargirl To Make Her Appearance On Crisis On Infinite Earths?

The CW recently introduced their new superhero Stargirl. With this, Crisis on Infinite Earths has not only given us a fascinating story but also a new superhero after the Starman. The plot of the story is about a high school student Courtney Whitmore who gets inspired by an unlikely group of young heroes which is also the very first superhero team known as Justice Society of America. Stargirl will be making her debut for the first time on The CW. Here is the trailer of the show:

About the show

The series was announced in July 2018. The role of the Stargirl will be played by Brec Bassinger in the TV shows. After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, more superheroes will be introduced in DC Universe. Fans are expecting Stargirl to appear on Crisis on Infinite Earths which will then be even more interesting to watch as a new superhero will join the battle. Last year Batwoman was introduced and this year Stargirl might get introduced in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The fact that Stargirl was made for DC Universe means that it does not need to get a pilot approval like the Kate Kane-led series and will already have an entire series when it launches in Spring. After the death of the Arrow (Oliver Queen) it would make sense that The CW would need a new leader who could possibly be introduced in the new generation DC Universe. Stargirl would fit in the role especially as a new hero who will bring a selection of classic Gold Age heroes with her.

