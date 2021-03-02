'Step Up 4' Cast And The Characters They Play In The 2012 Scott Speer 3D Dance Film

Step Up Revolution also known as Step Up 4: Miami Heat is now streaming on Netflix starting March 1. The film is the fourth in the Step Up franchise which began with the first film in 2006, starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Since then, the series has spawned six movies, including Step Up 4 and a TV series with a third season set to air on Starz. The franchise together has collected about $650 million at the worldwide box office.

Step Up 4 cast includes Kathryn McCormick, Ryan Guzman, Misha Gabriel, Cleopatra Coleman, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and many others. The film's plot is about Emily (McCormick) who arrives in Miami, Florida to make it as a professional dancer. She eventually falls for Sean (Guzman), a local dance crew leader. When her father's development plans threaten his neighbourhood, the duo organises for a flash mob dance crew to raise support against the unjust industrial development. Read on to know more about the Step Up 4 cast and the characters they play in this dance flick.

Step Up 4 Cast

Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman plays Sean Asa, Emily's love interest and the leader of "The Mob". Ryan Guzman also reprised his role as Sean in the fifth film Step Up: All In. His first acting role as a series regular was Carlos Gutierrez in Heroes Reborn. He is well known on television for playing LAFD firefighter Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz in the FOX police drama 9-1-1.

Kathryn McCormick

Kathryn McCormick plays Emily Anderson, Sean's love interest, a gifted dancer as well as a rookie member of The Mob. Kathryn is well known for her role in Dance Off (2014) opposite Shane Harper. She is also an accomplished dancer who has appeared as a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance.

Misha Gabriel

Misha Gabriel plays Eddy, Sean's best friend, who co-leads The Mob with him. He, Sean, and Jason work as waiters at the Dimont Hotel, but he gets fired by William for being late to work one day, which fuels his aggression towards him. Misha Gabriel is a dancer well known for performing for artists like Janet Jackson, as well as acclaimed pop stars like Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Chris Brown, Hilary Duff, John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and many others. He has also reprised his role as Eddy in the sequel Step Up: All In.

Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher plays William "Bill" Anderson, a real-estate tycoon and Emily's father, as well as Sean and Eddie's boss. Gallagher is well known for starring as Sandy Cohen in the television drama series The O.C. from 2003 to 2007. He also appeared in the Showtime comedy Californication and as Nick on the Jane Fonda starrer Grace & Frankie on Netflix.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Stephen "tWitch" Boss plays Jason Hardlerson, a member of 'The Mob' and 'The Pirates' as he was in the third film and returns to Miami after being in New York. Stephen Boss is an actor, dancer and DJ who is well known for featuring on The Ellen Degeneres Show as her main man DJ. In 2008, he was the runner up for So You Think You Can Dance.

