Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo Of Her Two Teenage Sons; Says 'it's Crazy How Time Flies'

Popstar Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a rare photo with her teenage sons Jayden (14) and Sean Preston (15). She is seen enjoying some family time with the kids as the Toxic singer remarked in the caption about how her sons have quickly grown up. Britney Spears, who is 39, shared two versions of the same picture where she is seen standing between her sons on an abundant grassy field underneath a blue sky. In the other picture, Spears edited it to include an orange glowing sky with some clouds added as well. Take a look at the picture she shared with her sons here!

Britney Spears spends quality time with her kids in rare photo

Britney Spears posted on Instagram a very endearing picture with her teenage sons who are all happy alongside their popstar mum. "It's so crazy how time flies... My boys are so big now !!!!", she said, while both her son's faces were obscured with their masks. Spears was nervous about her sons growing up quickly saying, "I know, I know, it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!!" The singer continued, "I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!"

Spears has explained why she doesn't post pictures with her kids often saying, "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it". She humorously quipped about the edits she made saying, "I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!! Now I don’t feel left out anymore and I’m gonna go celebrate .... Oh shit I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead". Britney Spears shares her two sons with her ex-husband Tom Federline. The couple was married from 2004 until 2007. The singer also shared a beautiful tribute to her sons on the occasion of their birthdays last year in September. Take a look at the post!

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle ensues

Recently, the Stronger singer made headlines as the controversy of her ongoing conservatorship situation with her father Jamie Spears, became the subject of the FX Documentary Framing Britney on February 15. In an Instagram post, she shared that she is focusing on "a year of healing" in the account of events of the past "crazy year". Take a look at what she posted here.

