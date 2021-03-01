Golden Globes 2021: Viola Davis Looks Magnificent In An Off-shoulder Claude Kameni Gown

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis never fails to make a statement by her looks on the red carpet. At the Golden Globes 2021 Awards ceremony on Sunday, the actor was seen wearing elegant attire; a custom gown from Los Angeles-based brand Lavie by CK. Davis donned a stunning multi-coloured, off-shoulder silk cotton African print gown designed by Los Angeles based designer Claude 'Lavie' Kameni. She took to Instagram to share her vibrant cultural look prior to the Sunday event. Take a look at her dress here!

Viola Davis stuns in a Claude Kameni gown

The 55-year-old actor who was nominated for Golden Globe for her titular performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom took to Instagram to share her glamorous look, which was paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Pomellato jewellery. She previously wore this dress in a July photoshoot of the Vanity Fair cover. She also accessorized her look with a thick braided necklace and earrings that were designed by Pomellato with a clutch by Gabo Guzo. Here's another look at her dress as Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attended the Golden Globes 2021 in the comfort of their home.

Credit: Viola Davis via Instagram

Viola Davis at the Golden Globes 2021 Ceremony

Viola Davis got nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Motion Picture (Drama) for her performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which also co-starred late Chadwick Boseman. In the film, Davis stars as the legendary blues singer, also known as the Mother of the Blues, during a recording session of the titular song in 1920s Chicago. Davis eventually lost the award to Andrea Day for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Viola's co-star Chadwick Boseman won the Golden Globe award for Best Actor - Motion Picture (Drama) posthumously.

Davis was nominated alongside Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman). Davis was previously nominated for the Golden Globes for her performances in The Help (2011), Doubt (2008) and two more nods for the series How To Get Away With Murder. She secured her first Golden Globe win for the Denzel Washington directorial Fences (2016), where she also won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2017. Both Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom were adapted from plays by the late August Wilson.

