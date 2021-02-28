10 Celebrities Who Are Godparents To Famous Children In Hollywood

There are many celebrities across the film industry landscape who were born to famous film stars, directors and producers. There are also celebs who are well known, not because of their work in its entirety, but because they have the most famous godparents! Recently, Tron Legacy actor Garrett Hedlund appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to reveal his former Friday Night Lights co-star Tim McGraw is now, the godfather to his and Emma Roberts’ son, Rhodes. Here's a list of ten such Hollywood celebs' godparents.

List of ten Hollywood celebs' godparents

Cara Delevingne to Joan Collins

Supermodel and actor Cara Delevinge has a famous godmother, none other than legendary actor Joan Collins. Joan Collins is famously known for her role in the 1981 drama series Dynasty. Joan is very close to Cara's parents — Pandora and Charles Delevingne. The legendary actor isn't Cara's only godparent, though, as she has a total of 16 godparents.

Paris Jackson to Macaulay Caulkin

Macaulay Culkin jokes about Michael Jackson in front of his daughter Paris.https://t.co/o7XsPd8rcf pic.twitter.com/AHWSnfw13F — LADbible (@ladbible) March 22, 2019

Pop-star Michael Jackson was reportedly close with the Home Alone kid Macaulay Culkin. As a result, it really isn't a surprise to find out that Macaulay is actually late popstar's daughter Paris Jackson's godfather. Macaulay Caulkin is not much older than Paris, but the late pop-star trusted him to be his daughter's godfather. The two are extremely close that they even have matching spoon tattoos.

Billie Lourd to Meryl Streep

Scream Queens star Billie Lourd comes from a very famous family. Her mother is Carrie Fisher, the late actor most known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars. Billie's grandparents are also famous — her late grandmother is actor Debbie Reynolds, while her late grandfather is singer Eddie Fisher. Billie Lourd has Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep as her godmother!

Gwyneth Paltrow to Steven Spielberg

Gwyneth Paltrow has a pretty famous godfather — none other than legendary Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg. Steven Spielberg gave Gwyneth her first break in Hollywood. Gwyneth Paltrow's godfather Steven shared the story of the time that they went to see The Silence of the Lambs together when Gwyneth's horrified expression over the film gave Steven the idea to have her in the 1991 adventure film Hook. Gwyneth Paltrow played the teenage Wendy Darling in the film.

Zoe Kravitz to Marisa Tomei

Zoe Kravitz's mother is Lisa Bonnet, her father is acclaimed musician Lenny Kravitz and her step-father is Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa. Her godparent is Marisa Tomei.

Bryce Dallas Howard to Henry Winkler

Bryce Dallas Howard is Oscar-winning director Ron Howard's daughter. The Jurrasic World actor also has a well-known godfather none other than Henry Winkler. Henry was close to Bryce's parents. When he was asked to be Bryce's godfather, he became very involved in Bryce's life growing up and even as an adult. When Bryce had her own child, Henry was right there beside her parents.

Nicole Richie to Michael Jackson

American TV personality Nicole Richie grew up around some pretty influential and famous people in Hollywood. Nicole was adopted by singer Lionel Richie when she was very little. Nicole's godparent was none other than the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Drew Barrymore to Steven Spielberg

Drew Barrymore became a breakout star in Hollywood ever since she starred in Steven Spielberg's E.T. as Gertie Thompson. Drew Barrymore's godfather is renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Jake Gyllenhaal to Jamie Lee Curtis

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal already is well known for coming from a talented brood. His mother is a screenwriter, his father is a director, and his sister is actor Maggie Gyllenhaal. His family had asked Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis to be his godmother. Having her was extremely beneficial to Jake's younger career in Hollywood.

Maddie Ziegler to Sia

Dancer Maddie Ziegler and singer Sia share a very close relationship ever since they worked together in music videos. As a result, Maddie shared that Sia actually became her godmother.

