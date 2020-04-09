Stephen Fry Shares His Tie Collection On Instagram With #FryTie; See Pics

Stephen Fry is a famous name in the British Entertainment industry. The very talented actor, comedian and writer has won over people’s hearts with his novels and acting prowess. He featured in movies like Wilde, V For Vendetta, Sherlock Holmes, Bright Young Things, The Hobbit, etc. Check out what the 62-year-old actor is up to during this social distancing phase.

Read Also: Selena Gomez's Co-star Jennifer Stone From Wizards Of Waverly Place Takes Up Nurse Duties

Stephen Fry posts about his collection of ties while social distancing, using ‘#FryTie’

The English actor Stephen Fry is maintaining social distancing like most of the people in the world and just like everyone else he is finding new ways to keep himself and the world around him entertained. The actor recently started posting pictures of his avid tie collection on his Instagram handle with hashtag FryTie and fans seem to love it. Check out some of the pictures of his tie collection below.

Read Also: Rita Wilson Opens Up On Why She Fell In Love With Tom Hanks

Read Also: 'Jumanji 4' Is In Early Development, Confirms Director Jake Kasdan

The above pictures are a proof that Stephen Fry has an amazing tie collection. The author even added a vital yet witty trivia with each of his tie posts. The trivia mainly revolves around the designer of the said tie or a fact on the fashion scene of the 80s or an interesting anecdote from his life experiences.

The ties vary in colour, texture, mood and style. Some of the ties have animal faces while some have absurd art printed on them. But all in all the Stephen's FryTie collection is both classy and full of novelty. Stephen Fry is doing the best he can to keep his fans and audiences entertained and informed while practising social distancing.

Read Also: Robert Downey Jr’s Casting As Iron Man Was Deemed As ‘dumpster Fire’ By Marvel Bosses?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.