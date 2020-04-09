Selena Gomez's Co-star Jennifer Stone From Wizards Of Waverly Place Takes Up Nurse Duties

Wizards of Waverly Place's beloved Harper Finkle aka Jennifer Stone have won the hearts of her fans when she announced that she will be taking up the duties of a registered nurse. The actor recently announced this on her Instagram. She shared it on World Health Day.

Here is her post on Instagram:

Jennifer shared the picture of her various ID cards as a student nurse, volunteer and a nurse resident. In the caption of the post, Jennifer shared that she was told by her friend that it was World Health Day. She talked about how she has transitioned from a volunteer to a student and now to a resident. She said that she hopes to live up to all the amazing healthcare providers as she is also ready to join them.

Jennifer had shared a picture of herself with a nursing degree back in 2019. After she took a break from acting in 2013, she started studying psychology and later switched to nursing. She was also diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, as per a news article.

Jennifer also posted a picture to thank everyone after she hit 300,000 followers on Instagram. She joked about how the mask is hiding the fact that she is smiling with gratitude. Here is her post:

Jennifer Stone played the role of Harper Finkle in the Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. The actor did many other independent movies after the show. She was a part of movies like Mean Girls 2, Harriet the Spy, Secondhand Lions and others.

