Rita Wilson Opens Up On Why She Fell In Love With Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson was recently seen talking about her husband and why she fell in love with Tom Hanks. She talked about her husband’s features that attract her the most. Read on to know more about what Rita Wilson has to say about Tom Hanks:

Rita Wilson on why she fell for Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, talked about what attracter her to her husband. She revealed that Hanks is a good story-teller and that she likes a good storyteller. She stated that the Sully actor is quite the chatterbox, which made the two get along almost instantly.

Rita Wilson then said, “First of all, I love a good storyteller, so anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that." She further stated that she grew up in a very vocal family. They always expressed themselves through food and talking. This made Hanks attitude towards her something she is familiar with.

ALSO READ | Milap Zaveri Talks About Satyameva Jayate 2's Schedule And Theme For The Third Party

She further stated that she loves how he makes her laugh all the time and kept on stressing the fact that he is a great storyteller. The two got married back in 1988, and share two sons together, Chet and Truman. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage, Colin and Elizabeth. Rita Wilson also talked about two things that she would want Hanks to do for her if she dies before him.

ALSO READ | Ellen DeGeneres Faces Criticism For Comparing Quarantine Time To Being Jailed

She talked about her breast cancer diagnoses and said that it put things in perspective for her, and led to a conversation with her husband. She said that she wanted to have very serious discussions with her husband and said that there are two things she wants. The first thing is that she wants him to be “super sad” for a really long time, and the second thing would be a party.

ALSO READ | Malayalam Actor Indrans Stitches Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Watch Video

She further elaborated saying that she wanted to have a celebration and wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing. She wants people to tell stories at the party and feel like it is being celebrated. Wilson stated that her wish serves as the inspiration for her song Throw me a party.

ALSO READ | Extraction Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal Talks About FAKE Endgame Spoilers By Chris Hemsworth



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.