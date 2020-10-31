Stephen King Explains How To Properly Adapt His Books, Reveals Project That Went Off Rails

Stephen King is one of the widely read and loved authors of all times. He is known for his horror, suspense and supernatural storylines. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Post, the author has shared his views on how to adapt his books into movies and which of his projects went completely off the rails.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Party Picture Amid Pandemic, Netizens Call Her 'tone-deaf'

Here is what Stephen King said about his book to movie adaptations

In the interview, Stephen King has shared his views on how to adapt his books into movies. He said that if the audience is expected to accept the idea presented in the movie, there has to be a sense of realism to it. He also said that there is a lot more cultural freedom in the current times which was not there during the 70s and the 80s.

Also read | Superstore Premiere: Read To Know What Happened In The First Episode Of Season Six

One of his most famous Stephen King’s books, titled Mr Mercedes, has been adapted to a television series by the Peacock Network. Mr Mercedes is a three-book series revolving around the adventures of a retired detective. When asked about what he liked about the adaptation of Mr Mercedes he said that he loved how the characters came true on the screen. He also added that the things they did were something he would have done as well.

In the interview, Stephen King also elaborated that he was not satisfied with the CBS adaptation of his science fiction novel Under The Dome. He explained that it went off the rails because the characters were doing things which did not seem realistic. He also explained that everything was great in the series except that they were cut off from the world.

Also read | Anne Hathaway And Jessica Chastain To Star In Upcoming Thriller 'Mothers' Instinct'

Some of the famous movies based on Stephen King’s books are Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, Gerald’s Game and The Mist. IT is one of the most famous movies based on Stephen King's books. Some of Stephen King’s books that are bestsellers are The Shining, Cycle of the Werewolf, Misery, Insomnia and Misery. The author has written over 200 short stories. Stephen King also has won many awards and accolades for his contribution to the literary world.

Also read | Lil Wayne Meets Donald Trump, Assures Fans US President Can 'get Things Done'

Image courtesy- @stephenkingofficialpage Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.