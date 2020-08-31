The Stand Series Drops First Teaser Of Stephen King's Post Apocalyptic World; WATCH

The trailer for the much anticipated series, The Stand released recently and portrays the post-apocalyptic world. The movie is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978 novel of the same name, and the trailer looks very promising. Moreover, the trailer shows that it will be a battle between good and evil.

The Stand series first teaser

The official twitter handle of CBS All Access dropped the first-ever teaser of the upcoming series The Stand. The showmakers revealed that the series will premiere on CBS All Access from December 17, 2020. In the post, the showmakers ask, “Good Vs. Evil. Where do you stand?”

The teaser shows that after an influenza strain modified for biological warfare get released accidentally, it gives way to an apocalyptic pandemic. This pandemic wipes out around 99 per cent of the world’s population. The handful of people who are left are embroiled in a struggle between good and evil.

The teaser shows that the fate of mankind is dependent on a woman aged 108 years, called ‘mother Abagail’ and a handful of survivors of the pandemic. A man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers will become the survivors' worst living nightmare. He shall attempt to control the remaining people for his evil intentions.

Read Also | 'Don't Want Corporate America Dictating India’s Democracy': Sacked Jha Slams Facebook

The official synopsis of the series explains:

A world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Read Also | 'Cobra Kai' Makers Hint At Possible Spinoff Of The Martial Arts Series; Read Details

Watch the teaser below.

Good Vs. Evil. Where do you stand? Based on the book by Stephen King, #TheStand premieres December 17, only on CBS All Access. pic.twitter.com/NaoTgdEybd — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) August 31, 2020

The Stand's Cast details

The series is directed by Josh Boone and created by Benjamin Cavell. The series cast Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail and Alexander Skarsgard as Randall Flag, aka the Dark Man, James Marsden as Stu Redman, Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, Irene Bedard as Ray Bretner. The cast of the series also includes Odessa Young, Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Fiona Dourif, Natalie Martinez, Hamish Linklater, Daniel Sunjata, and Greg Kinnear.

Release date: December 17, 2020

Read Also | Shilpa Shinde's Net Worth: Check Out How Well-off The 'Bigg Boss 11' Winner Is; Read More

Read Also | Sara Ali Khan's 'Monday Mood' All About Beachy Vibes And Messy Hair

Image credits: Screengrab from the official trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.