The Walking Dead: Jeffery Dean Morgan's Wife Hilarie Burton To Play His Reel Wife As Well

The Walking Dead’s actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton is also going to play his reel-life wife on the show. Hilarie Burton will play the character of Lucille in the show The Walking Dead. Read on to know more details.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton to star in The Walking Dead

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife Hilarie Burton is going to play the character of Lucille in the show The Walking Dead. Lucille is Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan’s wife. Hilarie Burton is going to appear in a guest role for the newly added bonus episode of the tenth season.

Hilarie Burton confirmed the news as she replied to actor Brandon Davis’ tweet. She said that it was hard to keep this news a secret. She also said that she loved it when Jeffrey Morgan dons the character of Negan. She added that The Walking Dead has been a part of their family for a very long time. Hilarie Burton will star in one of the six episodes of the tenth season.

Been pretty hard to keep this a secret. 💕

But I love working with @JDMorgan . I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger. And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness. Xoxo #hereslucille https://t.co/9tRh7NB8WY — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 3, 2020

In the comics of The Walking Dead which is written by Robert Kirkman, Jeffery Moran’s character Negan is suffering from cancer before the viral zombie outbreak. Negan was also having an affair that Lucille knew of. But he ended things with his lover so that he could spend as much time he had with his wife. He died shortly after the zombie apocalypse took place. He also named his baseball bat after Lucille’s name in the post-apocalyptic times.

The finale of season ten of The Walking Dead was released in October but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in the post-production. The AMC network now wants to wrap the series with the eleventh season. Spin-offs of the show are in the works.

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror show. The plot of the show revolves around a group of people who are the survivors of the zombie apocalypse. They are under the constant threat of attack from the zombies. The cast of the show includes Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, and Christian Serratos. Andrew Lincoln played the lead character of the show until he quit during the ninth season.

