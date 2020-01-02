Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Demolishes Lego Bust Of Steve Harvey On New Year's Eve: WATCH

Rob Gronkowski is a three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First-team All-Pro and has made five Pro Bowl appearances. His exploits in the NFL have amazed a number of Patriots fans over the years. However, on New Year’s Eve, American comedian and host of Fox’s 'New Year Eve with Steve Harvey' was left amazed by Rob Gronkowski for all the wrong reasons.

Also Read | Rob Gronkowski Slams Tom Brady And Patriots For 'negative Mood' Ahead Of Cowboys Win

Rob Gronkowski destroys Lego likeness of Steve Harvey on New Year’s Eve

Rob Gronkowski, sporting a navy shirt with a yellow No. 87 on the front and an old school leather helmet, was in presence with Steve Harvey at Time’s Square for Fox’s annual coverage of the New Year’s Eve festivities. While there were a number of celebrity appearances on the New Year’s Eve special, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s antics were the one that grabbed the most attention. A Lego bust of Steve Harvey was on the mantle as the Family Feud host took charge of Fox's 'New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey'.

Also Read | Antonio Brown Rips Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Twitter Tirade

I never had brown LEGOs when I was a kid this must be a special order 😂🤣 LEGO Steve 🍾🥂@NYEonFOX #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/hPZBgEvUxr — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 1, 2020

Steve Harvey to Gronk: "Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you?" pic.twitter.com/tOM4ubKgV3 — Mark (@tole_cover) January 1, 2020

Rob Gronkowski, however, took to repeating his NFL histrionics on the New Year’s Eve special. Clearly on board with the festivities, the three-time Super Bowl champion took matters and Steve Harvey’s Lego bust into his own hands and spiked it into the ground – a throwback to the numerous times he did this with footballs during his time in the NFL. That wasn’t all. Gronkowski then danced in the wreckage of the Lego bust as Steve Harvey wore an expression of absolute amazement on his face.

Also Read | Bill Belichick Reveals An Interesting Anecdote About Rob Gronkowski's Pre-draft Visit

“Are you serious?” Steve Harvey was heard saying after Gronkowski’s demolition mission. “I don’t want to work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you? You’re mentally imbalanced. This nut right here.”. Whether the ‘Gronk’s’ wrecking-ball effort was scripted is not known. However, the two quickly made up as Fox's New Year's Eve special continued later on.

Also Read | Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Ambiguous Over Coach Jason Garrett's Future In Dallas