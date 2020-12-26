'Stoned Alone' Cancelled? What You Need To Know About Ryan Reynolds' Supposed Reboot

"Is Stoned Alone Cancelled?" is a question that has been asked by many ever since Ryan Reynolds made an announcement about the movie but appeared to have never followed up on his promise. Ever since it has been announced, news articles from all around the world have either claimed that a film is genuinely in the works or have refuted the idea of such a film entirely. This article will intend on answering the question "Is Stoned Alone cancelled?"

About Stoned Alone

Back in 2018, Ryan Reynolds had announced that he will be bankrolling and possibly starring in an adult version of Home Alone, except the central character would be considerably older than Macauly Culkin's Kevin McCallister and will have a penchant for marijuana. The film, as is known by now, came to be known by the name of Stoned Alone.

As per IMDb, the film was supposed to be directed by A Ghost Story director Augustine Frizzell and the screenplay of which was supposed to be written by Kevin Burrows, who is known for penning down a film known as The Package. Stoned Alone movie, as per an article on CheatSheet.com, was even supposed to be co-produced by Fox, the production house who also backed Reynolds' Deadpool series of films. A year later, Home Alone director John Huges even called Reynolds version of his Holiday classic an insult to cinema

Since that announcement back in 2018, there was no real news regarding the same from the people who announced it. Many people, months later, chalked up the announcement as one of the many online pranks that Ryan Reynolds was known for pulling off. Shortly after, the news gained an iota of legitamacy after the film received its own IMDb page.

Stoned Alone movie's IMDb page says that it is a story of an adult who begins imagining events similar to that of the Home Alone series of films after spending some quiet time with himself alone on the occasion of Christmas. And now, forty eight hours ago, a poster was released by one Twitter user, indicating the release of Stoned Alone on Netflix. The image of Stoned Alone on Netflix poster can be found below.

The Post:

I can’t wait until this comes out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/0PVahxvLD8 — 🎈 (@AudsVisualsToo) December 24, 2020

This is just one of the many fan arts that netizens have made in the wake of the news over the years. A Stoned Alone trailer made by a fan even exists on YouTube. The video that can be found below, as is the case for many fan-made trailers, is a visual representation of what the video creator wants Stoned Alone to contain and be like.

