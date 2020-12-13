Ryan Reynolds' Wife Blake Reveals What Is Off-limits When It Comes To Online Trolling

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively interact with each other on the various social media platforms that they are on in a unique way. The couple, who have three kids together, are often observed to be taking digs at each other on a regular basis. In an interview with the team of Robin Roberts-headed Good Morning America, she has revealed what is actually out of bounds for the Deadpool star when it comes to making a mockery of her on the internet. Additionally, she even spoke about her then-upcoming film, The Rhythm Section.

Here is that video for all to see:

Over the course of many years, it has been observed that the duo will post less-than-optimal pictures of each other. At times, the couple will just simply say something that is borderline derogatory to each other. But however, none of them have been observed to take any form of a serious offence. Instead, it has been seen that a dig gets answered with a dig and a post gets answered by an almost equally derogatory post.

Here are some of the images from Ryan Reynolds' Instagram and that of Blake Lively:

Once, Ryan Reynolds wished his wife a very happy birthday by simply cropping the actor out of the frame. The caption of the post read "Happy birthday to my amazing wife!"

Blake Lively, who has time and again shown that she isn't going to take things lying down, responded with a similar post. Her rebuttal tweet came on the day of Reynold's birthday. But, her tweet contained a picture of Ryan Gosling. The image that can be seen below had Lively, Reynolds and Gosling posing for the picture in question.

Here is that tweet for all to see:

2019 was when the Deadpool actor wished his better half a birth anniversary by the help of a series of sub-optimal pictures of the actress. In the images that can be seen below, either Lively is in motion, looking away from the camera or just sitting candidly in a trolley.

Here are those images

Here was Blake Lively's response to the same:

The image that can be found below is that of a major portion of Ryan Reynolds' family posing for a picture. The actor made a Mothers Day post out of it. The actor accompanied it with a caption that starts off as normal but then ends in a way that has become expected from Reynolds' side.

