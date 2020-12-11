Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Green Screen Blooper Video Is Too Good To Miss Out! Watch

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram account in order to share a hilarious bloopers video that features him and his "frenemy", and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. As is known to many, the two superstars have been engaging in a "celebrity feud" ever since they met on the sets of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. And now, it appears as if they are using their public rivalry for a good cause. A blooper of an ad film that they did together can be found below.

Here is that video for all to see (Source: Hugh Jackman's videos on Instagram):

Ryan Reynolds has a reputation of saying rather unexpected things in either his feature presentations or even candidly as and when he is being interviewed. There's now one more example of the same as in the video that can be found below, one can see that the Deadpool star has some startling things to say about the Bad Education actor. At the end of his rejected monologue, he could be heard saying "I'm Ryan Reynolds and I approve of this message" post which, he could be seen storming off, only to be playfully followed by Hugh Jackman. The posts and videos that make a "mockery" of Hugh Jackman can often be found in the list of Ryan Reynolds videos and photo library on Instagram or Twitter.

Here is the final product of the ad, the bloopers video of which can be seen above:

We’re bringing The Feud to @SamsClub. I only agreed to do this because it’s for two great foundations. And, it’s always an awesome day when I get to humiliate @VancityReynolds @laughingmanco @AviationGin @sickkids #LaughingManFoundation pic.twitter.com/RYETl0zsIb — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 29, 2020

Every now and then, the two actors make a video in order to enthrall and entertain their followers. Additionally, they would be seen making fun of each other on social media in very unique ways. Multiple Hugh Jackman and Ryan Ryenolds videos have been made by the two, such as the one that can be seen above, in which they constantly tend to engage in their "feud". One can find one of those Hugh Jackman and Ryan Ryenolds videos below.

Here is one of Hugh Jackman's videos in which he could be seen taking his "feud" to a different level:

