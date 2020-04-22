'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery's Twitter Account Was Hacked, Says 'it Was Upsetting'

Of late, many Hollywood stars like Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have fallen prey to social media hacking. While concerned authorities have been carrying out tasks to catch the wrong-doers, it seems like most of the stars are still facing the threat. Recently, it was revealed that Stranger Things actor Joe Keery’s account was hacked and some unparliamentary content was shared from the hacked account. Responding to the same, Joe Keery offered his ‘honest apologies’ and mentioned that he was deeply hurt.

Joe Keery, who played the much-loved character, Steve Harington, in the Netflix series, offered his honest apologies for all the hateful comments that were posted on his Twitter account by the hackers. Adding to the same, Joe Keery revealed that he is deeply hurt by the incident and wanted to send all the love to his fans, during this difficult time. According to news reports, a Twitter representative has earlier revealed that the team started investigating the matter immediately the moment they got to know that Joe Keery's account was hacked. News reports further suggested that an anonymous user account claimed that they had kidnapped the actor and that the actor's phone is now in its custody.

Hey everyone, I was hacked as I’m sure everyone knows. What a bummer that someone would go to such great lengths to spread hate. I want to apologize for the horrible comments that were posted, it was deeply upsetting to me. Much love to you all in these crazy times. — Joe Keery (@joe_keery) April 21, 2020

Fans react:

king we understand it's ok pic.twitter.com/rF9JonzoGT — josh (@thorsdany) April 21, 2020

sorry about everything that happened you didn’t deserve that :( — alex | fan (@swiftlynatalia) April 21, 2020

Its ok pic.twitter.com/ecBQa5xHFa — veronica sawyers law attorney (@Artisdeleted) April 21, 2020

