'Suicide Squad' Actor Jared Leto Shares His Thoughts On 'The Ayer Cut' Demand

Fans campaign of #ReleasetheSnyderCut successfully led to the development of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Another DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, Suicide Squad is in demand by fans to releases its director cut. Now actor Jared Leto, who played the Joker in the film, weighted on filmmaker David Ayer’s version of the movie.

Also Read | Why 'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer's 'heart Breaks' For Jared Leto's Joker

Suicide Squad actor Jared Leto supports 'The Ayer Cut Movement'

In a recent conversation on Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast, Jared Leto shared his thoughts on the #ReleasetheAyerCut campaign and its fruition. He said that he would love for director David Ayer to be able to work on his cut of Suicide Squad and make the film of his dreams. The Academy Award-winning actor explained that it is always hard when someone makes these movies because it is such a pressure cooker. He stated that there are so many decisions that have to be made in a short amount of time.

Leto appreciated the directors, the producers, and the studios on such big scale superhero projects. He mentioned that it is not easy, as they never start with something that is perfect. The Fight Club star asserted that it is a race to try to make the film as good as they can in a short amount of time. So, he gets the feeling of having another swing at things. He is sure everyone can use that chance.

Also Read | Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Story

Also Read | 'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Reveals Warner Bros. Cut First 40 Minutes Of His Film

Released in 2016, Suicide Squad had Jared Leto debuting as the Joker in the DCEU. The film received criticism from the audiences, especially Leto’s performance. It was later revealed that Warner Bros. Studios made several changes in the project following the negative response Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice got. There were multiple scenes of the Joker that did not make it to theatres along with other sequences. Since then, fans are demanding filmmaker David Ayer’s actual version of the project. However, there is currently no news if The Ayer Cut would ever see the light of the day like The Snyder Cut.

A soft reboot, The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn is making its way to the viewers. It features a few of the cast members from the original movie, such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as George “Digger Harkness / Captain Boomerang. The film is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

Also Read | James Gunn "okay" With Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Releasing Before Suicide Squad 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.