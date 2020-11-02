'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Reveals Warner Bros. Cut First 40 Minutes Of His Film

Suicide Squad has been in the limelight since it was released in 2016. Written and directed by David Ayer, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film received criticism from the viewers. Time and again, the filmmaker has said that his version was hindered by Warner Bros. Studios. Now Ayer has revealed how much part the company ripped from his cut.

David Ayer reveals Warner Bros. cut first 40 minutes from his 'Suicide Squad'

David Ayer is quite active on his Twitter handle and has often talked about Suicide Squad on the social media platform. In a recent interaction, a user asked the filmmaker which was the toughest scene that did not make it to the theatrical version. Ayer replied that it was the first 40 minutes of his movie, hinting that the studio cut such long minutes of Suicide Squad. In a follow-up reply, the director wrote that his version of the film was “ripped to pieces” and he cannot emphasise enough on it. Take a look at his tweets.

The first 40 minutes https://t.co/eCGmK0KCFl — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

It was ripped to pieces - I can’t emphasize that enough https://t.co/O40q3Qozy7 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

My cut was all score - no source cues at all https://t.co/0YUUQSYgSv — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad opened to negative reviews from the audiences. Jared Leto’s performances as Joker was heavily criticised. Later, the director stated that his cut was hindered by the executives at the production studio and there is more of Leto’s Joker in his version. However, the movie did a successful business at the Box Office and even won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards. Plans of a sequel were made before the first part released. Ayer was initially set to return as the director, but he dropped out in December 2016.

There have been talks to release Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad. As Zack Snyder’s Justice League is making its way to HBO Max, fans have high hopes for David Ayer’s version of the DCEU film to be out. However, the filmmaker recently denied rumours on his cut being in talks for a television or streaming debut.

After much criticism on David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Studios hired James Gunn to write and direct a standalone film featuring the deadly supervillain team. Titled as The Suicide Squad, the upcoming projects marks the return of several SS actors, which includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney. The ensemble cast includes Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker.

