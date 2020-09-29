'Summer House' Fame Hannah Berner Spills The Beans About Her 15-year Older Boyfriend

Television actor Hannah Berner recently starred in the premiere of the new late-night talk show titled, Bravo's Chat Room. During the show, the actor revealed some big news about her love life. During the episode that aired on September 27, 2020, the Summer House fame confirmed that she has a new boyfriend.

Talking about her love life, Hannah Berner said that she does not know if anyone has heard about the real 2020 quarantine plot twist but she added that she has trapped a man, and has a boyfriend. The actor revealed this news to her fellow co-hosts Gizelle Bryant, Kate Chastain, and Porsha Williams. And all of them were also very supportive of her new relationship. The actor also went on to reveal that there is a bit of an age gap between them. She said that there is a difference of 15 years between them as she is 29 and he is 44. She added that her boyfriend has a "full head of grey hair."

Hannah also spilt the beans on how they two met. She said that he’s a comedian and she had watched him five years ago at a comedy club. And then she said that he recently DM'd her, and she was, 'Oh, that's the funny, cute guy.'"

Also read | Lewis Hamilton Plans To Build Party Pad In garden Of His £18m mansion, Neighbours Object

The actor also explained why she is enjoying dating an older gentleman. She said that guys in their 20s are insecure and are worrying about themselves. She said that she feels like all guys in their 20s, she has to fix them, and she is not a project manager anymore. She added that she has found a man, and he's teaching her new things.

Also read | Summer House: Are Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Still Dating? Deets Inside

About her previous relationship

She also reportedly dated a guy back in New York City named Armand. However, she eventually broke things off with Armand and began spending time with her co-star Luke Gulbranson. Previously, Berner was linked to her costar, Luke Gulbranson.

During the season 4 reunion aired in May, the "Berning in Hell" podcast host said she couldn't trust native Minnesota as a "boyfriend material," she said that she can't think about her man messing with other women all the time. Bravo’s Chat Room airs on Bravo on Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Also read | 4 Best Places To Visit With Kids During Your Summer Holidays In Europe

Also read | Creepiest Abandoned Sites Around World Turned To Dust And Remnants; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.