Lewis Hamilton Plans To Build Party Pad In garden Of His £18m mansion, Neighbours Object

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has reportedly upset his neighbours, who fear that the Mercedes-AMG superstar is planning to build a party pad in the garden of his £18m west London mansion. Lewis Hamilton's plans for a summer home have sparked letters of objection from his neighbours, who are now working in tandem to slam the brakes on its construction. It is reported that Hamilton is almost never seen in his London mansion and his neighbours are concerned over the effects of a new summer house getting built in his garden.

Lewis Hamilton's neighbours object to summer house in the garden

According to reports from The Sun, Lewis Hamilton is planning to build a summer house on his 200ft garden. However, it is believed that the six-time F1 world champion is keen on using that summer house as a party pad. Hamilton purchased his west London home in 2017 but his neighbours have not taken kindly to the star's new plans for his backyard.

One of Hamilton's neighbours has claimed that his property definitely doesn't need another house in the backyard. Hamilton's nearby neighbour also explained that the summer house is clearly going to be used as a 'party pad' away from the main residence due to the nature of his lavish lifestyle. It was also reported that Hamilton is "almost never" in his London mansion with the place being empty most of the time.

A second neighbour feared that healthy trees would be taken down in order to build the house. Hamilton's adjacent neighbour felt that the beautiful greenery would be destroyed in the backyard if the new summer house is built. The neighbours have also complained that the construction of the party pad would reduce the natural light they require in order to work.

Lewis Hamilton net worth: Lewis Hamilton mansion in west London

Lewis Hamilton's mansion in west London has six spacious bedrooms and four reception rooms. There are also two stylish bathrooms in the main residence and a spacious garden in the backyard. It was previously owned by Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and financier Ben Goldsmith.

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Lewis Hamilton net worth is an estimated $285 million. Hamilton earns around $50 million per year, the majority of which comes from his Mercedes contract that pays him $40 million per year. Hamilton has been criticised by some MPs as he avoids paying UK taxes by spending most of his time out of the country.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Lewis Hamilton net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figure.

Image Credits - Lewis Hamilton Instagram