Summer House: Are Carl Radke And Lindsay Hubbard Still Dating? Deets Inside

'Are Carl and Lindsay still dating?' is one of the widely asked questions on social media. The duo features in the American reality television series titled Summer House that premiered on the Bravo cable network, on January 13, 2017. The reality show is much-loved and followed by many. It traces the story of nine friends who share a summer house in Montauk, a beautiful beach town that has become the summer playground for young professionals who want to escape the tedious schedules of city life.

However, according to recent reports, the popular stars of the series, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's friendship is on the rocks, especially after what went down in this week's episode of Summer House. Read on for more:

Are Carl and Lindsay still dating?

According to reports, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's friendship does not seem fine after the recent episode. Rumours about the two, who reportedly used to be best friends, dating each other were making the rounds. However, some reports suggest that Carl Radke had once shared his phobia of commitment with Lindsay and ever since then their whereabouts made clear that Carl and Lindsay were just having fun together.

But as per a recent report, Carl and Lindsay, at one of their parties, were questioned about their relationship status and marriage thoughts. While Carl Radke said 'Maybe', Lindsay Hubbard was hoping for a more positive answer from his end. Carl replied that he had already revealed that he did not know how to make major commitments in life.

The same report then mentioned that things between Carl and Lindsay from Summer House are messed up when the latter kept bombarding the former about the same topic over and over again. Carl then reportedly lost his cool and asked Lindsay to not to be around him for a while. Lindsay, who felt very dejected, sobbed with a friend at the party and expressed that she did not know where their relationship stood.

After this news spread like fire, fans in huge numbers gushed to ask 'Are Carl and Lindsay still dating?' Meanwhile, the duo's social media feed is flooded with their pictures, that speaks volumes of their chemistry. Take a look at their recent picture.

