Creepiest Abandoned Sites Around World Turned To Dust And Remnants; See Pics

Some of the abandoned sites around the world that have been unperturbed by the human presence wrecking under the dust, into remnants and scraps have undoubtedly been reduced to the eeriest places to visit. Some time ago, a Finnish photographer Kai Fagerström shared unique photo series of a deserted house in the woods in Finland that was inhabited by the wild animals from the woods. Set in cottages near Kai’s summer house, the family abandoned the abode after a man succumbed to the fire. Similarly, the elegant New York castle known as the Dundas castle has been rumoured to have sightings of the ghost of Dundas by the travellers that roamed through the halls of the abandoned mansion.

While many such legends and stories go behind some of these creepy abandoned properties, the fascinating structures are popular as the world’s “most petrifying” places to visit. Not only do they wear an uncanny appearance, but there’s also a mysterious serene that surrounds these now deserted buildings.

The House in the Woods (1964) in Finland

(All images Credit: Kai Fagerström Blog Site)

Dundas Castle

House of the Bulgarian Communist Party, Bulgaria

Buzludzha, Bulgaria’s Communist Party's former headquarters that have a saucer-like appearance from 1981 are one of the eeriest abandoned political buildings from the Soviet Union era.

Abandoned Mill, Italy

The abandoned structures in the Valley of the Mills in Sorrento, Italy were deserted late 1866 due to the vicinity to sea that brought moisture into the wheat mill. The ancient building is separated from the sea with a Tasso Square.

Hotel del salto

Built-in Colombia in 1923 the hotel is said to have been abandoned in the 1990s and witnessed tragic suicides as it is believed to be haunted. One of the most popular spots for visitors to Bogota, the building was built in 1923 as a residential mansion and displays the French architecture. the house was known as “The Mansion of Tequendama Falls“ as per reports. By 1928, the place welcomed tourists as a hotel.

Miranda Castle, Belgium

In 1866, the English architect Edward Milner was commissioned to build a summer home. But before the castle was completed, the Belgian political activist, who owned the home and was forced to leave died. Therefore, the castle served as a camp for the Nazis during World War II, National Railway Company of Belgium used it as a camp and an orphanage. Abandoned in 1991 due to the high maintenance costs the site is rumoured to be haunted.

(All Images Credit: Instagram/ @Justurybex )

Dome Homes

On the coast of Marco Island in Cape Romano (Florida), the Dome Homes were constructed for the purpose of vacation. However, the tiny structure eventually became abandoned and is one of the creepiest sites in Florida.

Nara Dreamland, Japan

The Nara Dreamland park, inspired by Disneyland launched in 1961 but was abandoned by 2001. While the guards occasionally patrol the site, it is said that the 45 years old site has paranormal activities.

Hashima Island, Gunkanjima in Japan

Located 15 kilometers from Nagasaki, World War II camp site known as the battleship island has creepy locations such as “stairway to hell.” James Bond movie “Skyfall” was set on the island for some scenes.

(All Images Credit: Instagram/@Makikophotos)

