Super Bowl 2020 Parties In Miami: All About The Celebrity Guests, Dates, Venues, And Time

We all know that Super Bowl 2020 will be one of the most important NFL games of the year. This year the Super Bowl will be held in the party city of Miami. This means that one of the things you can do is go and party while you enjoy the Super Bowl. There are many Super Bowl 2020 parties that are hosted by various clubs that you can attend to enjoy yourself and have a great time. The week-long event will have plenty of performances which you can enjoy. Here is a list of Super Bowl 2020 parties that you can hit up to enjoy your time during the Super Bowl.
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Easy-to-make Dishes That Will Add Some Deliciousness To Your Evening
Here is a list of some of the biggest Super Bowl 2020 parties with details:
Party: SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Thursday, Jan. 30
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
- Guests: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo
Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: American Airlines Arena (Miami)
- Guests: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses
Party: Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
- Guests: Harry Styles, Mark Ronson
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 5 Stories To Follow As Chiefs Look To End Super Bowl Drought
Party: Shaq's Fun House
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center
- Guests: Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto
Party: Delano Live Presented by TIDAL
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Delano South Beach
- Guests: Lil Wayne
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Planters Pauses 'Mr Peanut Is Dead' Ad Campaign After Kobe Bryant's Death
Party: Bootsy on the Water
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: On The Water at Virginia Key
- Guests: Post Malone
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Tickets, Schedule And Miami Travel Guide For Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown
Party: Leather & Laces
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Soho Studios
- Guests: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg
Party: Gronk Beach
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: North Beach Bandshell
- Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida
Party: Sports Illustrated's "The Party"
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- Guests: DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello
Read Also|49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring
Party: AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
- Guests: Lady Gaga
Party: Rolling Stone Live: Miami
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: SLS South Beach
- Guests: Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: NFL Insiders Predict Easy Outing For Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs Vs 49ers
Party: Maxim Havana Nights
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: On the Water at Virginia Key Island
- Guests: The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Lost Kings
Read Also|Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Halftime Show
Party: The Players Tailgate Miami
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium
- Guests: Guy Fieri, Charles Woodson
Party: Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium
- Guests: Darius Rucker, NFL stars
Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 6-figure Cheque Guaranteed, Lombardi Trophy At Stake For Chiefs, 49ers
Image courtesy: superbowl50 Instagram
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.