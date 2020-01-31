Super Bowl 2020 Parties In Miami: All About The Celebrity Guests, Dates, Venues, And Time

We all know that Super Bowl 2020 will be one of the most important NFL games of the year. This year the Super Bowl will be held in the party city of Miami. This means that one of the things you can do is go and party while you enjoy the Super Bowl. There are many Super Bowl 2020 parties that are hosted by various clubs that you can attend to enjoy yourself and have a great time. The week-long event will have plenty of performances which you can enjoy. Here is a list of Super Bowl 2020 parties that you can hit up to enjoy your time during the Super Bowl.

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Easy-to-make Dishes That Will Add Some Deliciousness To Your Evening

Here is a list of some of the biggest Super Bowl 2020 parties with details:

Party: SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Thursday, Jan. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

Guests: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo

Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Date: Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Arena (Miami)

Guests: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses

Party: Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Meridian at Island Gardens

Guests: Harry Styles, Mark Ronson

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 5 Stories To Follow As Chiefs Look To End Super Bowl Drought

Party: Shaq's Fun House

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Guests: Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto

Party: Delano Live Presented by TIDAL

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Delano South Beach

Guests: Lil Wayne

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Planters Pauses 'Mr Peanut Is Dead' Ad Campaign After Kobe Bryant's Death

Party: Bootsy on the Water

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: On The Water at Virginia Key

Guests: Post Malone

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Tickets, Schedule And Miami Travel Guide For Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown

Party: Leather & Laces

Date: Friday, Jan. 31

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Soho Studios

Guests: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg

Party: Gronk Beach

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: North Beach Bandshell

Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida

Party: Sports Illustrated's "The Party"

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Guests: DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello

Read Also|49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring

Party: AT&T TV Super Saturday Night

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Meridian at Island Gardens

Guests: Lady Gaga

Party: Rolling Stone Live: Miami

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: SLS South Beach

Guests: Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: NFL Insiders Predict Easy Outing For Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs Vs 49ers

Party: Maxim Havana Nights

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: On the Water at Virginia Key Island

Guests: The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Lost Kings

Read Also|Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Halftime Show

Party: The Players Tailgate Miami

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Guests: Guy Fieri, Charles Woodson

Party: Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Guests: Darius Rucker, NFL stars

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 6-figure Cheque Guaranteed, Lombardi Trophy At Stake For Chiefs, 49ers

Image courtesy: superbowl50 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.