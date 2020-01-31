Union Budget
Super Bowl 2020 Parties In Miami: All About The Celebrity Guests, Dates, Venues, And Time

Hollywood News

Super Bowl 2020: Here is a list of the parties that will be happening during the Super Bowl week in Miami and all know about their venues and celebrity guests.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
super bowl 2020

We all know that Super Bowl 2020 will be one of the most important NFL games of the year. This year the Super Bowl will be held in the party city of Miami. This means that one of the things you can do is go and party while you enjoy the Super Bowl. There are many Super Bowl 2020 parties that are hosted by various clubs that you can attend to enjoy yourself and have a great time. The week-long event will have plenty of performances which you can enjoy. Here is a list of Super Bowl 2020 parties that you can hit up to enjoy your time during the Super Bowl.

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Easy-to-make Dishes That Will Add Some Deliciousness To Your Evening

Here is a list of some of the biggest Super Bowl 2020 parties with details:

Party: SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Thursday, Jan. 30
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
  • Guests: The Chainsmokers, Lizzo

Party: Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

  • Date: Thursday, Jan. 30-Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: American Airlines Arena (Miami)
  • Guests: DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Maroon 5, Dan + Shay, Snoop Dogg, Guns N' Roses

Party: Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
  • Guests: Harry Styles, Mark Ronson

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 5 Stories To Follow As Chiefs Look To End Super Bowl Drought

Party: Shaq's Fun House

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center
  • Guests: Shaquille O'Neal, Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto

Party: Delano Live Presented by TIDAL

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Delano South Beach
  • Guests: Lil Wayne

Read  Also| Super Bowl 2020: Planters Pauses 'Mr Peanut Is Dead' Ad Campaign After Kobe Bryant's Death

Party: Bootsy on the Water

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: On The Water at Virginia Key
  • Guests: Post Malone

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: Tickets, Schedule And Miami Travel Guide For Chiefs Vs 49ers Showdown

Party: Leather & Laces

  • Date: Friday, Jan. 31
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soho Studios
  • Guests: Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg

Party: Gronk Beach

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: North Beach Bandshell
  • Guests: Rob Gronkowski, Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida

Party: Sports Illustrated's "The Party"

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
  • Guests: DaBaby, Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello

Read  Also|49ers Road To Super Bowl 2020: Jimmy Garoppolo's Quest For 'real' Super Bowl Ring

Party: AT&T TV Super Saturday Night

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Meridian at Island Gardens
  • Guests: Lady Gaga

Party: Rolling Stone Live: Miami

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: SLS South Beach
  • Guests: Ciara, DJ Khaled, Paris Hilton

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: NFL Insiders Predict Easy Outing For Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs Vs 49ers

Party: Maxim Havana Nights

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: On the Water at Virginia Key Island
  • Guests: The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Lost Kings

Read  Also|Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira To Headline Halftime Show

Party: The Players Tailgate Miami

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Guests: Guy Fieri, Charles Woodson

Party: Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Guests: Darius Rucker, NFL stars

Read Also| Super Bowl 2020: 6-figure Cheque Guaranteed, Lombardi Trophy At Stake For Chiefs, 49ers

Image courtesy: superbowl50 Instagram

 

 

