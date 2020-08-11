'Superbad 2' Will Never Happen According To Seth Rogen; Know Why

Seth Rogen played Officer Michaels in Superbad, infact, he had also penned down the script with Evan Goldberg. Released in 2007, the movie received many praises from the audiences. Several fans are demanding its sequel or a remake. However, Rogen has some bad news for them as he states that a second instalment would never pan out for him.

Seth Rogen says no to 'Superbad 2'

In a recent interview with Ladbible, Seth Rogen talked about a possible remake or second instalment of Superbad. He said that out of all the movies they have ever made, Superbad is the one he would “100 % probably” never touch. The actor does not think that the film requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. He stated that he is “unbelievablly proud of it” as it is still fresh. Seth mentioned that people still watch it and that high school kids come up to him telling him that they watched it for the first time and how much they loved it. He noted that Superbad has worked its way into being viewed as “one of the better high school movies” that are out there.

Seth Rogen revealed that he is afraid that a second go on the film could possibly ruin its legacy. He added that he is “so terrified" of subtracting from Superbad in any way with a bad sequel or spin-off that he would never do it. He mentioned that he has “so few actual good accomplishments” that he is “horrified” to mess with the ones he has and laughs it off.

About Superbad

Superbad cast includes Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Harder, Seth Rogen, Emma Stones, Martha MacIsaac, Joe Lo Truglio, Kevin Corrigan, Dave Franco and others. The coming-of-age teen comedy film is directed by Greg Mottola. It is produced by Judd Apatow under his The Apatow Company, along with Shauna Robertson and Columbia Pictures.

Superbad shows two co-dependent high school seniors who are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a drinking party goes in vain. It garnered positive reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. Made on a budget of around $20 million, the movie reportedly earned around $ 170 million. It was distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Releasing.

